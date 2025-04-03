Nelly Korda under threat as recent mother challenges her win at the T-Mobile Match Play

The 2025 T-Mobile Match Play is underway at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas Nevada. The tournament recorded its first tie of the week between World No. 1 Nelly Korda and American professional golfer Brittany Altomare, who welcomed a son in May 2024.
The T-Mobile Match Play made its debut on the LPGA Tour in 2021. It is played in a match play format where 64 players tee off in 16 groups of four players each. The event is also played over a course of five days, unlike the typical four-day competitions.
In the group assignments for the round-robin group play, World No. 1 Nelly Korda was paired with Altomare, Ariya Jutanugam, and Jennifer Kupcho in group one. At the end of the day, Korda tied with Altomare as they both scored nine.
Last year, Korda won the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play after surviving the stroke-play stages. In the knockout rounds, she defeated Angel Yin 3, 2, and then Narin An 4, 3. In the final, the World No. 1 defeated Leona Maguire 4, 3, and lifted the trophy.
Nelly Korda’s 2024 T-Mobile Match Play victory marked her fourth consecutive win of the season, and she won $300,000 for her performance.
When the defending champion was interviewed ahead of the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play, she stated that every year is different for her as a golfer, and she was treating this year as a fresh start.
“You know, every year is different. I mean, I’ve not had one year that’s exactly the same and this is my tenth year as a professional golfer. So, you just kind of have to take the expectations, you have to put them aside. And what you did last year, I mean that’s great, I mean, like, I accomplished so much, but this is a fresh start. It's a new year,” Korda said. (Via LPGA)
Korda won seven LPGA Tour events last year, but is yet to secure her first win in 2025. Her best finish so far is second place in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
T-Mobile Match Play 2025 purse & winner’s share
This year, the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 has a total prize purse of $2 million and the winner will go home with $300,000.
Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout for the tournament:
- 1st: $300,000
- 2nd: $189,207
- 3rd: $121,718
- 4th: $121,718
- 5th: $66,298
- 6th: $66,298
- 7th: $66,298
- 8th: $66,298
- 9th: $35,932
- 10th: $35,932
- 11th: $35,932
- 12th: $35,932
- 13th: $35,932
- 14th: $35,932
- 15th: $35,932
- 16th: $35,932
