Nelly Korda steps out of $70,700 car to pose for iconic luggage brand as their ambassador

Nelly Korda shared a new update on her Instagram profile, where she was spotted getting out of her car. The LPGA Tour professional has around 1 million followers on the social media platform.

Besides her professional achievements, Korda often shares glimpses of her personal life as well. On Wednesday, April 2, she was seen stepping out of her BMW while carrying a Tumi luggage bag. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post:

"6am roll up @tumitravel #TUMI #TUMI19DLite"

Nelly Korda owns a blue BMW M50 i4, which is one of the company's most popular models in the M series. The Gran Coupe is a full-electric car developed by BMW with an official range of 227 to 267 miles. As listed on the official BMW website, the car has an MSRP of $70,700.

Apart from that, Korda was spotted in the photo with a Tumi 19D Lite luggage bag. The luxury travel brand has sponsored the 2024 Chevron Championship winner since last year. In July 2024, the brand announced their endorsement with the LPGA athlete along with Ludvig Aberg. According to her deal, Korda is an exclusive luggage partner of the Samsonite subsidiary.

Being an ambassador, Korda will showcase the baggage brand's luggage bags and backpacks on the Tour. She is the first female brand ambassador for Tumi. Besides showcasing Tumi's bags, she had a good start this year.

The LPGA Tour professional has made three starts in the new season, making the cut in all of them. She has achieved two top-10s till now, including a solo runner-up's rank at the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Korda last played in the 2025 Ford Championship, tying for the 22nd spot on the leaderboard. The TaylorMade staffer is scheduled to defend her 2024 title at this year's T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas. Last year, she aced this event over Leona Maguire, scoring 1-under 215 at the end of three rounds.

Nelly Korda WITB 2025

Nelly Korda's successful golf career has earned her a lot of sponsors other than Tumi. The LPGA Tour pro has a partnership with a wide range of brands and companies, including Nike.

Apart from her sponsorship with the athletic gear giant, Korda is also sponsored by Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile, and Delta Airlines. The 15-time LPGA Tour winner struck a partnership with TaylorMade Golf back in January 2023. As a part of that deal, Korda uses TaylorMade golf equipment and staff while competing at different events.

Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of Nelly Korda:

TaylorMade Qi10 Max Driver (10°) + Mitsubishi GT 60 S Shaft

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood (15.5° and 21°)

TaylorMade P770 Irons (5) and TaylorMade P7MC Irons (6-PW)

TaylorMade MG4 Wedges (50° SB.09°, 54° SB.11°)

TaylorMade Spider Tour X Putter

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball

