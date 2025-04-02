2025 T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards: Weather Forecast

The 2025 T-Mobile Match Play is underway and will be held from April 2-6 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. The weather forecast for the duration of the tournament shows low chances of rain.

The T-Mobile Match Play, which is the only match play on the tour schedule, made its debut on the LPGA Tour in 2021, and this year’s event will be the fifth edition of the tournament. The T-Mobile Match Play field features 64 players who will play in 16 groups of four players each before proceeding to the playoffs.

Last year, World No. 1 Nelly Korda won the T-Mobile Match Play after defeating Leona Maguire in the finals. This year, Korda will compete against top players such as Ford Championship winner Hyo Joo Kim and 23-time LPGA Tour event winner Lydia Ko to defend her title.

According to the weather forecast shared by the LPGA Tour, there is about a 10% to 15% probability of rain on the first day of the tournament. There’s also a possibility of gusty winds and a slight chance of thunder after noon ET.

The forecast further shows that there will be no chance of rain from Friday to Sunday, however, there is a slight probability of light rain or drizzle on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the detailed weather report for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (via a report prepared by meteorologist Tim Calamari):

Wednesday, April 2 (4:00 p.m)

Weather: Isolated shower possible

Rain probability: 15%

Lightning Probability: 5%

Temp (F): 60

Winds (mph): N 7-13

Wednesday, April 2 (6:00 p.m)

Weather: Mixed skies

Rain probability: 10%

Lightning Probability: 0%

Temp (F): 59

Winds (mph): N 6-12

Thursday, April 3

Weather: Mixed skies

Rain probability: 10%

Rain amount (in): Trace, if any

Temp (min/max): 46/66

Winds (mph): LVS 6-12

Friday, April 4

Weather: Partly Cloudy and breezy

Rain probability: 0%

Rain amount: 0.00

Temp (min/max): 49/70

Winds (mph): N/NW 8-14 G23

Saturday, April 5

Weather: Breezy with a few clouds

Rain probability: 0%

Rain amount: 0.00

Temp (min/max): 50/73

Winds (mph): N 10-16 G24

Sunday, April 6

Weather: Mostly Sunny

Rain probability: 0%

Rain amount: 0.00

Temp (min/max): 53/74

Winds (mph): N 7-13

How to watch the T-Mobile Match Play 2025

T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will be broadcast on the Golf Channel and the NBC Sports App. Here’s a breakdown of the full streaming schedule for the tournament (ET time zone):

Wednesday, April 2

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Thursday, April 3

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: NBC Sports App

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, April 4

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: NBC Sports App

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, April 5

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, April 6

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports App

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m: NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

