2025 Tour Championship R2 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at East Lake?

The second round of the 2025 Tour Championship is expected to be played under humid and stormy conditions at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday (August 22). According to AccuWeather, thunderstorms are likely to impact play at various times during the day, with cloud cover and high humidity persisting throughout. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the tournament:

Morning

Temperature: 26°C

26°C Conditions: Partly sunny and humid with a chance of thunderstorms

Partly sunny and humid with a chance of thunderstorms Wind: E at 9 km/h

E at 9 km/h Wind Gusts: Up to 15 km/h

Up to 15 km/h Humidity: 87%

87% Dew Point: 22°C

22°C Probability of Precipitation: 55%

55% Precipitation: 1.3 mm

1.3 mm Cloud Cover: 70%

70% Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 27°C

27°C Conditions: Cloudy and humid with heavy thunderstorms likely

Cloudy and humid with heavy thunderstorms likely Wind: E at 9 km/h

E at 9 km/h Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Up to 19 km/h Humidity: 82%

82% Dew Point: 22°C

22°C Probability of Precipitation: 90%

90% Precipitation: 9.9 mm

9.9 mm Cloud Cover: 95%

95% Visibility: 8 km

Evening

Temperature: 22°C

22°C Conditions: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms possible in parts of the area; humid

Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms possible in parts of the area; humid Wind: ENE at 11 km/h

ENE at 11 km/h Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Up to 19 km/h Humidity: 95%

95% Dew Point: 22°C

22°C Probability of Precipitation: 55%

55% Precipitation: 1.0 mm

1.0 mm Cloud Cover: 93%

93% Visibility: 9 km

How to watch the 2025 Tour Championship online?

The 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club promises an exciting week of golf as the season’s top players battle for the FedExCup title from August 21-24. All the golf fans will have plenty of options to catch all the action, with extensive television coverage, streaming options, and radio updates lined up across multiple platforms. Here’s a complete guide to when and where to watch the tournament:

Television Coverage of the 2025 Tour Championship

Thursday–Friday: 1–6 p.m. on GOLF Channel

1–6 p.m. on GOLF Channel Saturday: 1–2:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel; 2:30–7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

1–2:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel; 2:30–7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sunday: Noon–1:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel; 1:30–6 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Special Programming of the 2025 Tour Championship

On Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., fans can watch 12 of YouTube’s top golf creators compete in the Creator Classic at East Lake, presented by YouTube. Coverage will be available on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel, YouTube TV, GOLF Channel, ESPN+, and the PGA TOUR FAST Channel network.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Exclusive streaming coverage runs across four feeds:

Main Feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament action across the course

Primary tournament action across the course Marquee Group (Stream 2): Every shot from a designated group

Every shot from a designated group Featured Groups (Stream 3): Coverage of two concurrent featured groups

Coverage of two concurrent featured groups Featured Holes (Stream 4): Action from select par 3s and pivotal holes

Streaming Schedule of the 2025 Tour Championship:

Thursday–Friday: 11:15 a.m.–6 p.m.

11:15 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday: 12:00 p.m.–7 p.m.

12:00 p.m.–7 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Radio Updates on PGA TOUR Radio and SiriusXM

Thursday–Friday: Noon–6 p.m.

Noon–6 p.m. Saturday: 2–7 p.m.

2–7 p.m. Sunday: 1–6 p.m.

