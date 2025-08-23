  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 Tour Championship R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be disruption at East Lake?

2025 Tour Championship R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be disruption at East Lake?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified Aug 23, 2025 00:30 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The third round of the 2025 Tour Championship will take place on Saturday, August 23 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The round is shaping up to be a test not just for the players’ skills, but also for their patience with the weather.

Ad

Moving Day at East Lake is expected to unfold under mostly cloudy skies with high humidity lingering throughout the day. AccuWeather reports indicate that the threat of rain and thunderstorms will build as the day progresses. It could potentially disrput play and forc golfers to adjust their strategies in the afternoon.

Winds are forecast to stay light to moderate. But combined with sticky conditions and unpredictable showers, they could influence how the course plays. This could especially be the case on longer approach shots and putts affected by softer greens.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the morning may offer some breaks in the weather, the afternoon storms could cause delays or at least demand extra focus from the field as they navigate East Lake’s challenging layout. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the Tour Championship:

Morning

  • Temperature: 76°F
  • Conditions: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm possible in parts of the area
  • Wind: E at 6 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 17 mph
  • Humidity: 91%
  • Dew Point: 71°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 55%
  • Precipitation: 0.04 in
  • Cloud Cover: 96%
  • Visibility: 9 mi
Ad

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 77°F
  • Conditions: Showers and a heavy thunderstorm possible; cloudy and humid
  • Wind: E at 7 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph
  • Humidity: 85%
  • Dew Point: 71°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 78%
  • Precipitation: 0.19 in
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Evening

  • Temperature: 70°F
  • Conditions: Partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
  • Wind: E at 6 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 14 mph
  • Humidity: 97%
  • Dew Point: 70°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 55%
  • Precipitation: 0.04 in
  • Cloud Cover: 45%
  • Visibility: 9 mi

What is the prize money at the 2025 Tour Championship?

The PGA Tour is back in Atlanta at East Lake Golf Club for its season-ending Tour Championship. The event features a total purse of $40 million. The champion is set to claim $10 million.

Ad

With this being a season-ending event on the PGA Tour, the stakes are very high. Scottie Scheffler is the reigning champion and will look to triumph at East Lake after his win at the BMW Championship last week.

Here is a look at the final payout breakdown for the 2025 Tour Championship:

  • Win: $10 million
  • 2: $5 million
  • 3: $3,705,000
  • 4: $3,200,000
  • 5: $2,750,000
  • 6: $1,900,000
  • 7: $1,400,000
  • 8: $1,065,000
  • 9: $900,000
  • 10: $735,000
  • 11: $695,000
  • 12: $660,000
  • 13: $625,000
  • 14: $590,000
  • 15: $560,000
  • 16: $505,000
  • 17: $490,000
  • 18: $475,000
  • 19: $460,000
  • 20: $445,000
  • 21: $430,000
  • 22: $415,000
  • 23: $400,000
  • 24: $390,000
  • 25: $380,000
  • 26: $375,000
  • 27: $370,000
  • 28: $365,000
  • 29: $360,000
  • 30: $355,000
About the author
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications