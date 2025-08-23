2025 Tour Championship R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be disruption at East Lake?

The third round of the 2025 Tour Championship will take place on Saturday, August 23 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The round is shaping up to be a test not just for the players’ skills, but also for their patience with the weather.

Moving Day at East Lake is expected to unfold under mostly cloudy skies with high humidity lingering throughout the day. AccuWeather reports indicate that the threat of rain and thunderstorms will build as the day progresses. It could potentially disrput play and forc golfers to adjust their strategies in the afternoon.

Winds are forecast to stay light to moderate. But combined with sticky conditions and unpredictable showers, they could influence how the course plays. This could especially be the case on longer approach shots and putts affected by softer greens.

While the morning may offer some breaks in the weather, the afternoon storms could cause delays or at least demand extra focus from the field as they navigate East Lake’s challenging layout. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the Tour Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 76°F

76°F Conditions: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm possible in parts of the area

Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm possible in parts of the area Wind: E at 6 mph

E at 6 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 17 mph

Up to 17 mph Humidity: 91%

91% Dew Point: 71°F

71°F Probability of Precipitation: 55%

55% Precipitation: 0.04 in

0.04 in Cloud Cover: 96%

96% Visibility: 9 mi

Afternoon

Temperature: 77°F

77°F Conditions: Showers and a heavy thunderstorm possible; cloudy and humid

Showers and a heavy thunderstorm possible; cloudy and humid Wind: E at 7 mph

E at 7 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph

Up to 18 mph Humidity: 85%

85% Dew Point: 71°F

71°F Probability of Precipitation: 78%

78% Precipitation: 0.19 in

0.19 in Cloud Cover: 95%

95% Visibility: 9 mi

Evening

Temperature: 70°F

70°F Conditions: Partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area

Partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area Wind: E at 6 mph

E at 6 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 14 mph

Up to 14 mph Humidity: 97%

97% Dew Point: 70°F

70°F Probability of Precipitation: 55%

55% Precipitation: 0.04 in

0.04 in Cloud Cover: 45%

45% Visibility: 9 mi

What is the prize money at the 2025 Tour Championship?

The PGA Tour is back in Atlanta at East Lake Golf Club for its season-ending Tour Championship. The event features a total purse of $40 million. The champion is set to claim $10 million.

With this being a season-ending event on the PGA Tour, the stakes are very high. Scottie Scheffler is the reigning champion and will look to triumph at East Lake after his win at the BMW Championship last week.

Here is a look at the final payout breakdown for the 2025 Tour Championship:

Win: $10 million

2: $5 million

3: $3,705,000

4: $3,200,000

5: $2,750,000

6: $1,900,000

7: $1,400,000

8: $1,065,000

9: $900,000

10: $735,000

11: $695,000

12: $660,000

13: $625,000

14: $590,000

15: $560,000

16: $505,000

17: $490,000

18: $475,000

19: $460,000

20: $445,000

21: $430,000

22: $415,000

23: $400,000

24: $390,000

25: $380,000

26: $375,000

27: $370,000

28: $365,000

29: $360,000

30: $355,000

