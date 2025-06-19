2025 Travelers Championship round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship will be played on June 20, Friday. All players will tee off from TPC River Highlands' first hole from 8:00 AM ET onwards in twosomes.
Daniel Berger and Sam Stevens form the first group to tee off the 2025 Travelers Championship's Friday round. The former is tied for 51st place while the latter sits in near last place, 70th, with a 5-over-par 75 score.
Austin Eckroat co-leads at the 2025 Travelers Championship with an 8-under-par 62 score. He will tee it up on Friday at 12:30 PM ET along with Byeong Hun An, who is tied for 36th place.
Joining Eckroat at the top of the leaderboard is Scottie Scheffler. The 2025 Travelers Championship co-leader will begin the second round at 10:35 AM ET with J. J. Spaun.
Rory McIlroy follows the leaders closely, tied for third place with Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley. The Northern Irishman will tee up the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship with Keegan Bradley at 1:45 PM ET.
2025 Travelers Championship Round 2 Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship, with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour)
- 8:00 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens
- 8:10 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland
- 8:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim
- 8:30 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard
- 8:40 a.m. – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap
- 8:50 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
- 9:00 a.m. – Cam Davis, Alex Noren
- 9:10 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole
- 9:20 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim
- 9:35 a.m. – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
- 9:45 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai
- 9:55 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy
- 10:05 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:15 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:25 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
- 10:35 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:45 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton
- 10:55 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:10 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley
- 11:20 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu
- 11:30 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim
- 11:40 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall
- 11:50 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid
- 12:00 p.m. – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:10 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon
- 12:20 p.m. – Jason Day, Max Homa
- 12:30 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
- 12:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:55 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman
- 1:05 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Cameron Young
- 1:25 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:35 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns
- 1:45 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley
- 1:55 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin
- 2:05 p.m. – Harris English, Lucas Glover