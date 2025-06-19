2025 Travelers Championship round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship will be played on June 20, Friday. All players will tee off from TPC River Highlands' first hole from 8:00 AM ET onwards in twosomes.

Daniel Berger and Sam Stevens form the first group to tee off the 2025 Travelers Championship's Friday round. The former is tied for 51st place while the latter sits in near last place, 70th, with a 5-over-par 75 score.

Austin Eckroat co-leads at the 2025 Travelers Championship with an 8-under-par 62 score. He will tee it up on Friday at 12:30 PM ET along with Byeong Hun An, who is tied for 36th place.

Joining Eckroat at the top of the leaderboard is Scottie Scheffler. The 2025 Travelers Championship co-leader will begin the second round at 10:35 AM ET with J. J. Spaun.

Trending

Rory McIlroy follows the leaders closely, tied for third place with Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley. The Northern Irishman will tee up the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship with Keegan Bradley at 1:45 PM ET.

2025 Travelers Championship Round 2 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship, with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour)

8:00 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

8:10 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

8:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

8:30 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

8:40 a.m. – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

8:50 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

9:00 a.m. – Cam Davis, Alex Noren

9:10 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole

9:20 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

9:35 a.m. – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

9:45 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

9:55 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

10:05 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:15 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

10:25 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

10:35 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

10:45 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

10:55 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

11:10 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

11:20 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

11:30 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

11:40 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

11:50 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid

12:00 p.m. – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:10 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

12:20 p.m. – Jason Day, Max Homa

12:30 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

12:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

12:55 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman

1:05 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Cameron Young

1:25 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

1:35 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns

1:45 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley

1:55 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

2:05 p.m. – Harris English, Lucas Glover

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More