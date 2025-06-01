2025 U.S. Women's Open R4 Weather forecast: Will there be any interruptions at Erin Hills?

Conditions for Sunday, June 1, at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open are expected to remain dry and mostly clear throughout the day, with no precipitation forecasted. Per AccuWeather, emperatures will reach a high of 75°F (24°C), with a RealFeel temperature of 80°F (27°C) and a RealFeel Shade of 72°F (22°C).
While skies will appear mostly sunny, a noticeable haze is expected due to smoke drifting south from ongoing wildfires in Canada. This may slightly reduce visibility and brightness across the course, but is not expected to directly impact play.
The UV index will be very high, peaking at 10, which indicates a strong potential for sunburn with prolonged exposure. Players, caddies, and spectators will need to take appropriate precautions, including sunscreen and protective clothing. The AccuLumen Brightness Index™ stands at nine, classifying the day as very bright despite the smoke-related haze.
Wind conditions at the U.S. Women's Open will be calm for most of the day. A north-western breeze will blow at six miles per her, with gusts reaching up to 10 miles per hour. These winds are unlikely to significantly affect ball flight or club selection.
Cloud cover at the U.S. Women's Open will remain light, at approximately 31%, allowing for consistent sunlight across most of the round. No thunderstorms are forecasted, with both precipitation and thunderstorm probabilities holding at 0%.
What is the prize money for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?
The U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills features the largest purse in the tournament's history, with a total of $12 million set to be awarded to the professional players after the competition concludes at Erin Hills, near Milwaukee.
Below is an overview of how the prize money will be distributed at the U.S. Women's Open. It’s important to note that the USGA guarantees $10,000 to professionals who do not make the cut for the weekend rounds.
- 1st — $2,400,000
- 2nd — $1,296,000
- 3rd — $809,242
- 4th — $567,305
- 5th — $472,511
- 6th — $418,969
- 7th — $377,717
- 8th — $338,290
- 9th — $306,165
- 10th — $281,219
- 11th — $256,638
- 12th — $237,290
- 13th — $221,105
- 14th — $204,069
- 15th — $189,467
- 16th — $177,298
- 17th — $167,563
- 18th — $157,828
- 19th — $148,093
- 20th — $138,358
- 21st — $129,961
- 22nd — $121,565
- 23rd — $113,412
- 24th — $105,867
- 25th — $99,296
- 26th — $93,699
- 27th — $89,440
- 28th — $85,667
- 29th — $82,017
- 30th — $78,366
- 31st — $74,715
- 32nd — $71,065
- 33rd — $67,414
- 34th — $64,129
- 35th — $61,452
- 36th — $58,774
- 37th — $56,219
- 38th — $53,785
- 39th — $51,352
- 40th — $48,918
- 41st — $46,484
- 42nd — $44,050
- 43rd — $41,617
- 44th — $39,183
- 45th — $36,749
- 46th — $34,559
- 47th — $32,368
- 48th — $30,300
- 49th — $29,083
- 50th — $27,866
- 51st — $27,136
- 52nd — $26,527
- 53rd — $26,041
- 54th — $25,797