2025 U.S. Women's Open R4 Weather forecast: Will there be any interruptions at Erin Hills?

Conditions for Sunday, June 1, at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open are expected to remain dry and mostly clear throughout the day, with no precipitation forecasted. Per AccuWeather, emperatures will reach a high of 75°F (24°C), with a RealFeel temperature of 80°F (27°C) and a RealFeel Shade of 72°F (22°C).

Ad

While skies will appear mostly sunny, a noticeable haze is expected due to smoke drifting south from ongoing wildfires in Canada. This may slightly reduce visibility and brightness across the course, but is not expected to directly impact play.

The UV index will be very high, peaking at 10, which indicates a strong potential for sunburn with prolonged exposure. Players, caddies, and spectators will need to take appropriate precautions, including sunscreen and protective clothing. The AccuLumen Brightness Index™ stands at nine, classifying the day as very bright despite the smoke-related haze.

Ad

Trending

Wind conditions at the U.S. Women's Open will be calm for most of the day. A north-western breeze will blow at six miles per her, with gusts reaching up to 10 miles per hour. These winds are unlikely to significantly affect ball flight or club selection.

Cloud cover at the U.S. Women's Open will remain light, at approximately 31%, allowing for consistent sunlight across most of the round. No thunderstorms are forecasted, with both precipitation and thunderstorm probabilities holding at 0%.

Ad

What is the prize money for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

The U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills features the largest purse in the tournament's history, with a total of $12 million set to be awarded to the professional players after the competition concludes at Erin Hills, near Milwaukee.

Below is an overview of how the prize money will be distributed at the U.S. Women's Open. It’s important to note that the USGA guarantees $10,000 to professionals who do not make the cut for the weekend rounds.

1st — $2,400,000

2nd — $1,296,000

3rd — $809,242

4th — $567,305

5th — $472,511

6th — $418,969

7th — $377,717

8th — $338,290

9th — $306,165

10th — $281,219

11th — $256,638

12th — $237,290

13th — $221,105

14th — $204,069

15th — $189,467

16th — $177,298

17th — $167,563

18th — $157,828

19th — $148,093

20th — $138,358

21st — $129,961

22nd — $121,565

23rd — $113,412

24th — $105,867

25th — $99,296

26th — $93,699

27th — $89,440

28th — $85,667

29th — $82,017

30th — $78,366

31st — $74,715

32nd — $71,065

33rd — $67,414

34th — $64,129

35th — $61,452

36th — $58,774

37th — $56,219

38th — $53,785

39th — $51,352

40th — $48,918

41st — $46,484

42nd — $44,050

43rd — $41,617

44th — $39,183

45th — $36,749

46th — $34,559

47th — $32,368

48th — $30,300

49th — $29,083

50th — $27,866

51st — $27,136

52nd — $26,527

53rd — $26,041

54th — $25,797

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More