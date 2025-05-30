How did Charley Hull perform in Round 2 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

As the 2025 U.S. Women's Open is currently underway, Charley Hull is competing at the golf major in Milwaukee. The English professional concluded her second round on Friday, May 30.

It has been a tough week for golfers at Erin Hills, with the venue featuring one of the longest courses in the history of U.S. Women's Open. The venue features strategic bunker spots, undulating greens, and fast fairways, adding further difficulties to the extensive layout.

Charley Hull put forward her best efforts during her second round of this golf major. She started her round with an even par score (72) and teed off with Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson. In her second round at Erin Hills, Hull ended up scoring a total 1-over par 73.

While playing on the back nine, Hull scored a bogey on the par 3 hole 13. She canceled that out with a birdie on the par 5 hole 18. Her front nine featured eight pars and a bogey on the par 5 hole 7. Here's a detailed look at her scorecard:

Hull on front nine:

Hole 1 (par 5): 5

Hole 2 (par 4): 4

Hole 3 (par 4): 4

Hole 4 (par 4): 4

Hole 5 (par 4): 4

Hole 6 (par 3): 3

Hole 7 (par 5): 6 (bogey)

Hole 8 (par 4): 4

Hole 9 (par 3): 3

Total: 37 (+1)

Charley Hull on the back nine of Round 2:

Hole 10 (par 4): 4

Hole 11 (par 4): 4

Hole 12 (par 4): 4

Hole 13 (par 3): 4 (bogey)

Hole 14 (par 5): 5

Hole 15 (par 4): 4

Hole 16 (par 3): 3

Hole 17 (par 4): 4

Hole 18 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Total: 36 (E)

Charley Hull's record at the U.S. Women's Open

This year marks the LPGA Tour professional's 11th appearance at the prestigious golf major championship. Over the years, Charley Hull has showcased consistent performances at the U.S. Women's Open.

Hull made her debut at this major back in 2015, and after four rounds, she ended up tying for the 42nd position on the leaderboard. Till now, the golfer has made it past the cut line eight times out of 10 starts. Hull's record at the LPGA Major includes six top-25s, two top-10s and one top-five.

Although she has never won the U.S. Women's Open title in her career, Hull came close in 2023, when she scored a total 6-under par 282.

On her ninth start at the event, Charley Hull was competing at Pebble Beach Golf Links, California. She ended up tying for the runner-up's spot along with Jiyai Shin, three shots behind the 2023 U.S. Women's Open winner Allisen Corpuz. The English pro showcased a remarkable final round, concluding the final 18 holes with a round score of 6-under par 66.

