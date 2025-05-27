Is Charley Hull playing at the 2025 US Women's Open?

Charley Hull is set to make her 11th appearance at the U.S. Women’s Open when the championship returns in 2025. The Brit has consistently been a strong contender at major events, including two top-10 finishes in the U.S. Women’s Open alone.

One of her most notable performances came in 2023 at Pebble Beach, where she started the final round seven shots off the lead but closed with a 66 to finish tied for second alongside Jiyai Shin.

Charley Hull has competed in seven events so far this season, with her best finish being a tie for fourth at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She did not make the cut at the Chevron Championship but remains a consistent presence on the tour and is seen as a player capable of breaking through. With nine top-10 finishes in majors, she continues to be in contention at the highest level.

In addition to her major performances, Hull has claimed seven professional titles worldwide, including her second LPGA Tour win at the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic. She has also represented Europe in seven Solheim Cup events and was also part of the victorious Curtis Cup team in 2012 as an amateur.

How has Charley Hull’s performance been at the US Women’s Open through the years?

Charley Hull has been a consistent presence at the U.S. Women’s Open, making multiple appearances over the years. Her most notable result came in 2023 at Pebble Beach, where she finished tied for second.

Hull posted a final-round score of 66, the lowest of the day, which helped her move up the leaderboard and secure her best finish in the championship to date.

In 2024, Hull tied for 19th at Lancaster Country Club. This followed a tie for 20th in 2022 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club. She missed the cut in 2021 and T30 in 2020.

Charley Hull’s earlier appearances in the event also include several midfield and lower-tier finishes. In 2019 at the Country Club of Charleston, she tied for 16th. In 2018, she earned a tie for 10th. Other appearances include a tie for 21st in 2017 and a tie for 42nd in 2015. In 2016, she did not make the cut.

Over her years of competing in the U.S. Women’s Open, Hull has made the cut in most of her starts and recorded several top-20 finishes. Her results reflect a strong level of consistency and an established presence in one of women’s golf’s most competitive major championships.

