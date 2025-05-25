Charley Hull rocks stunning black dress as she applauds inaugural Maykoba Open weekend in a 9-photo dump

Charley Hull is currently competing in the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. She has had an average event so far, but is enjoying her time on and off the golf course. The British golfer shared a post on her Instagram, rocking a black dress, and shared a whole 9-photo carousel before the final round.

Ad

Hull shared pictures of her from the golf course, restaurant, pool, and cuisine that she had and wrote,

"Doesn’t get much better 😍 @mayakoba @golfmayakoba@rwmayakoba."

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Charley Hull is one of the most followed golfers on the LPGA Tour and has around 752K followers. She shares regular updates about her day-to-day life to keep her fans updated.

Charley Hull is currently placed at T39 and hasn't been able to be in contention to lift the trophy this week. She is yet to remain under par in total this week as she scored even par on day one, +3 on day two to remain +3 for the event, and -2 for the day on Saturday to remain +1 for the event.

Ad

Charley Hull's final round is currently underway and has made a decent start with three pars and a birdie on the first four holes, and is placed at T31 on the leaderboard.

Who is leading the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

The American golfer Jenny Bee is leading the event with a score of -7 and has a lead of one stroke going into the final round. Yahui Zhang and Chisato Iwai are placed at -6 going and are in contention to win the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

Ad

Here's the current leaderboard of the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

1. Jenny Bae: -7

T2. Yahui Zhang: -6

T2. Chisato Iwai: -6

3. Gabriela Ruffels: -5

T5. Caroline Inglis: -4

T5. Carlota Ciganda: -4

T5. Weiwei Zhang: -4

T5. Miranda Wang: -4

T5. Brianna Do: -4

T5. Somi Lee: -4

T5. Haeji Kang: -4

T5. Lindy Duncan: -4

T5. Aline Krauter: -4

T5. Hye-Jin Choi: -4

T15. Arpichaya Yubol: -3

T15. Kristen Gillman: -3

T15. Jeongeun Lee5: -3

T15. Jenny Shin: -3

T15. Olivia Cowan: -3

T15. Caroline Masson: -3

T21. Akie Iwai: -2

T21. Ashley Lau: -2

T21. Nataliya Guseva: -2

T21. Jing Yan: -2

T25. Muni He: -1

T25. Robyn Choi: -1

T25. Minami Katsu: -1

T25. Bianca Pagdanganan: -1

T25. Linn Grant: -1

T25. Karis Davidson: -1

T31. Peiyun Chien: E

T31. Kaitlyn Papp Budde: E

T31. Aditi Ashok: E

T31. Charley Hull: E

T31. Brittany Lincicome: E

T31. Benedetta Moresco: E

T37. Soo Bin Joo: +1

T37. Min Lee: +1

T37. Elizabeth Szokol: +1

T37. Jasmine Suwannapura: +1

T41. Dewi Weber: +2

T41. Maria Fassi: +2

T41. Mary Liu: +2

T41. Julia Lopez Ramirez: +2

T41. Mariel Galdiano: +2

T41. Jiwon Jeon: +2

T47. Ryann O'Toole: +3

T47. Gemma Dryburgh: +3

T47. Pornanong Phatlum: +3

T47. Pernilla Lindberg: +3

T47. Jessica Porvasnik: +3

T47. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More