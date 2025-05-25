What Jenny Bae said after taking the lead on Saturday at the 2025 Mayakoba Open?

Jenny Bae opened her third round at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open with three consecutive birdies, quickly moving into the lead. Despite the fast start, she was unable to extend her advantage through the rest of the round.

After her early birdie streak, she went without another for the remainder of the day. Several missed chances on scoreable holes prevented her from widening the gap, and her round concluded with a bogey on the par-5 18th, where she needed two attempts to escape the crushed coral left of the green.

When asked about her round at the post-round presser, she said:

"Actually tried to avoid thinking of anything that doesn't have to do with the week and the shot I'm currently in. So if I get in, it's great. If not, it's also okay, as for now, just trying to focus on what I need to do."

Jenny Bae finished at 71, bringing her to a total score of 7-under 209. Heading into the final round, the LPGA rookie remains in front, though with only a slim margin. She will face pressure not just from the course but from a competitive field close behind, all aiming for the same goal.

Sunday presents a significant opportunity for Bae to contend for her first win on the LPGA Tour. At El Camaleon in Mayakoba, the course setup on Saturday created several scoring opportunities. The par-4 17th was adjusted with forward tees, making it reachable with a fairway wood, and the par-5 18th offered another chance to gain ground.

China’s Yahui Zhang took advantage of the setup, closing her round with back-to-back birdies to finish with a 68. She moved to 6-under 210, a position she shares with Japan’s Chisato Iwai, who also ended her day with consecutive birdies on the final two holes.

How did Jenny Bae perform in the 2025 season so far?

Jenny Bae’s 2025 season on the LPGA Tour has shown a mix of steady progress and challenges. With six starts so far, she has made the cut in three events, her best being a strong top-15 finish in Los Angeles. Below is a summary of her performances and results to date.

Mizuho Americas Open (May 8-11, 2025): 67-70-75-79 (+3), T41

Black Desert Championship (May 1-4, 2025): 69-72-69-70 (-8), T40

The Chevron Championship (April 24-27, 2025): 74-74 (+4), CUT

JM Eagle LA Championship (April 17-20, 2025): 69-69-69-66 (-15), T11

Ford Championship (March 27-30, 2025): 71-78 (+5), CUT

Founders Cup (February 6-9, 2025): 69-75, (+2), CUT

Do you think Jenny Bae will finally be able to grab her first win on the LPGA Tour this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!

