2025 Valspar Championship One and Done picks: Odds explored

The 2025 Valspar Championship is around the corner with several notable golfers taking part in the event this week. The tournament will take place from March 20th to 23rd at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbour, Florida.

The One and Done picks have found immense popularity in recent times. Fans can pick one golfer every week and earn points based on the selected golfer's prize money in that particular tournament. However, one golfer cannot be picked more than once over a particular season.

Since, this is a point-based system, making the right choice in Major Championships and big-money events is important. At the moment, PGA Tour expert Mike McClure's prediction model is considered the most popular when it comes to One and Done picks.

Currently, the model favors Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns, and Alex Smalley to win the 2025 Valspar Championship.

Zalatoris has put up strong displays with three top-25 finishes this season out of six starts. Burns has been struggling with his form and accuracy in recent times. While he may not be the strongest candidate to bet on in other comparatively more cutthroat events than the Valspar Championship, Smalley has shown a lot of promise in his performances so far and would be fighting to earn his maiden PGA Tour title at the Copperhead Course this week.

However, the odds on both DraftKings Sportsbook and Sportsline are favoring Tommy Fleetwood who has +1400 odds going for him.

What are the odds for the 2025 Valspar Championship?

Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele are leading the odds on SportsLine with +1400 odds. Here's a look at the odds for the 2025 Valspar Championship:

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Sam Burns +2200

Corey Conners +2500

Sepp Straka +2500

Shane Lowry +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Akshay Bhatia +3000

Tom Kim +3300

Jordan Spieth +3500

Michael Kim +4000

Adam Scott +4500

Alex Smalley +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

J.T. Poston +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Lucas Glover +5000

Jake Knapp +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Sahith Theegala +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Rasmus Hojgaard +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Bud Cauley +7500

Harry Hall +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Niklas Norgaard +8000

Beau Hossler +9000

Ryan Gerard +9000

Samuel Stevens +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +9000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Joe Highsmith +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Kevin Roy +11000

Max Mcgreevy +11000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Mackenzie Hughes +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Rico Hoey +12000

Jesper Svensson +12000

Matt Wallace +12000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Cameron Davis +15000

Chan Kim +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Danny Walker +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

