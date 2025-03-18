2025 Valspar Championship One and Done picks: Odds explored

The 2025 Valspar Championship is around the corner with several notable golfers taking part in the event this week. The tournament will take place from March 20th to 23rd at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbour, Florida.
The One and Done picks have found immense popularity in recent times. Fans can pick one golfer every week and earn points based on the selected golfer's prize money in that particular tournament. However, one golfer cannot be picked more than once over a particular season.
Since, this is a point-based system, making the right choice in Major Championships and big-money events is important. At the moment, PGA Tour expert Mike McClure's prediction model is considered the most popular when it comes to One and Done picks.
Currently, the model favors Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns, and Alex Smalley to win the 2025 Valspar Championship.
Zalatoris has put up strong displays with three top-25 finishes this season out of six starts. Burns has been struggling with his form and accuracy in recent times. While he may not be the strongest candidate to bet on in other comparatively more cutthroat events than the Valspar Championship, Smalley has shown a lot of promise in his performances so far and would be fighting to earn his maiden PGA Tour title at the Copperhead Course this week.
However, the odds on both DraftKings Sportsbook and Sportsline are favoring Tommy Fleetwood who has +1400 odds going for him.
What are the odds for the 2025 Valspar Championship?
Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele are leading the odds on SportsLine with +1400 odds. Here's a look at the odds for the 2025 Valspar Championship:
- Tommy Fleetwood +1400
- Justin Thomas +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Sam Burns +2200
- Corey Conners +2500
- Sepp Straka +2500
- Shane Lowry +2500
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Akshay Bhatia +3000
- Tom Kim +3300
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Michael Kim +4000
- Adam Scott +4500
- Alex Smalley +4500
- Viktor Hovland +5000
- J.T. Poston +5000
- Taylor Moore +5000
- Luke Clanton +5000
- Lucas Glover +5000
- Jake Knapp +5500
- Keith Mitchell +5500
- Cameron Young +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Sahith Theegala +6000
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Thomas Detry +6000
- Stephan Jaeger +7000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +7000
- Jacob Bridgeman +7500
- Bud Cauley +7500
- Harry Hall +8000
- Kurt Kitayama +8000
- Niklas Norgaard +8000
- Beau Hossler +9000
- Ryan Gerard +9000
- Samuel Stevens +9000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +9000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +10000
- Billy Horschel +10000
- Andrew Novak +10000
- Joe Highsmith +10000
- Doug Ghim +10000
- Kevin Yu +10000
- Seamus Power +10000
- Kevin Roy +11000
- Max Mcgreevy +11000
- Adam Hadwin +12000
- Jhonattan Vegas +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Mackenzie Hughes +12000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +12000
- Rico Hoey +12000
- Jesper Svensson +12000
- Matt Wallace +12000
- Joel Dahmen +15000
- Gary Woodland +15000
- Joseph Bramlett +15000
- Cameron Davis +15000
- Chan Kim +15000
- Ryan Fox +15000
- Danny Walker +15000
- Charley Hoffman +15000