2025 Wyndham Championship prize money payout: How much will each golfer win?

The Wyndham Championship, the final stop of the PGA Tour’s regular season, offers its largest purse to date, with $8.2 million up for grabs at Sedgefield Country Club. The winner will earn $1.76 million, an increase of $52,000 from last year’s champion’s share. The $300,000 boost in the overall prize fund raises the stakes for players chasing a playoff berth or securing full status for the 2026 season.

Held in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Wyndham Championship draws players battling for more than just a title. With the FedEx Cup Playoffs beginning next week, only the top 70 after Sunday’s (August 3) final round will advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Additionally, those finishing inside the top 100 will lock up full Tour cards for next year. That makes the Wyndham Championship a pressure-filled week for those hovering near the cutoffs, including Matti Schmid at No. 70 and Isaiah Salinda at No. 100 in the standings.

Defending champion Aaron Rai returns to Sedgefield aiming to become the first player since Sam Snead in 1956 to win back-to-back titles at the Wyndham Championship. Keegan Bradley joins Rai, ranked No. 7 in the Official World Golf Rankings and the highest-ranked golfer in the field. Hideki Matsuyama (12), Robert MacIntyre (14), and Ben Griffin (17) also highlight a deep and motivated field looking to capitalize on one final opportunity before the postseason begins.

What is the final prize money payout of the 2025 Wyndham Championship?

1 - $1,476,000.00

2 - $893,800.00

3 - $565,800.00

4 - $401,800.00

5 - $336,200.00

6 - $297,250.00

7 - $276,750.00

8 - $256,250.00

9 - $239,850.00

10 - $223,450.00

11 - $207,050.00

12 - $190,650.00

13 - $174,250.00

14 - $157,850.00

15 - $149,650.00

16 - $141,450.00

17 - $133,250.00

18 - $125,050.00

19 - $116,850.00

20 - $108,650.00

21 - $100,450.00

22 - $92,250.00

23 - $85,690.00

24 - $79,130.00

25 - $72,570.00

26 - $66,010.00

27 - $63,550.00

28 - $61,090.00

29 - $58,630.00

30 - $56,170.00

31 - $53,710.00

32 - $51,250.00

33 - $48,790.00

34 - $46,740.00

35 - $44,690.00

36 - $42,640.00

37 - $40,590.00

38 - $38,950.00

39 - $37,310.00

40 - $35,670.00

41 - $34,030.00

42 - $32,390.00

43 - $30,750.00

44 - $29,110.00

45 - $27,470.00

46 - $25,830.00

47 - $24,190.00

48 - $22,878.00

49 - $21,730.00

50 - $21,074.00

51 - $20,582.00

52 - $20,090.00

53 - $19,762.00

54 - $19,434.00

55 - $19,270.00

56 - $19,106.00

57 - $18,942.00

58 - $18,778.00

59 - $18,614.00

60 - $18,450.00

61 - $18,286.00

62 - $18,122.00

63 - $17,958.00

64 - $17,794.00

65 - $17,630.00

66 - $17,466.00

67 - $17,302.00

68 - $17,138.00

69 - $16,974.00

70 - $16,810.00

71 - $16,646.00

72 - $16,482.00

73 - $16,318.00

74 - $16,154.00

75 - $15,990.00

76 - $15,826.00

77 - $15,662.00

78 - $15,498.00

79 - $15,334.00

80 - $15,170.00

81 - $15,006.00

82 - $14,842.00

83 - $14,678.00

84 - $14,514.00

85 - $14,350.00

86 - $14,186.00

87 - $14,022.00

88 - $13,858.00

89 - $13,694.00

90 - $13,530.00

