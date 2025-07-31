2025 Wyndham Championship R2 Weather Forecast: What will the weather be like?

The second round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship is expected to be played under humid and unsettling conditions at Sedgefield Golf Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to AccuWeather, Friday, August 1, will bring partly sunny skies with a high chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Winds from the northeast will increase slightly during the afternoon, accompanied by gusts. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

Morning at the Wyndham Championship

Temperature: 28°C

Conditions: Partly sunny, a couple of showers, and a thunderstorm; humid

Wind: NNE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 82%

Dew Point: 23°C

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 1.3 mm

Rain: 1.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 50%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 30°C

Conditions: Partly sunny, a couple of showers, and a thunderstorm; humid

Wind: NE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 71%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 2.1 mm

Rain: 2.1 mm

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Temperature: 22°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

Wind: NE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 83%

Dew Point: 20°C

Probability of Precipitation: 68%

Precipitation: 4.8 mm

Rain: 4.8 mm

Cloud Cover: 69%

Visibility: 8 km

Where is the Wyndham Championship being played?

After the conclusion of the 3M Open, where Kurt Kitayama secured victory with a 23-under finish, the PGA TOUR now heads to the Wyndham Championship. The event is set to take place from July 31 to August 3 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. This year, the players will be competing for a purse of $8.2 million, making it a key tournament leading up to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Sedgefield Country Club was established in 1926 and features a championship golf course designed by the legendary architect Donald Ross. Known for its gently rolling hills, well-placed bunkers, and tree-lined fairways, the course provides a strong yet fair challenge to PGA TOUR players. It has been home to the Wyndham Championship since 1938, maintaining its place as a staple venue on the professional golf circuit.

In addition to golf, the club offers a wide range of amenities that serve both members and visitors. These include tennis and pickleball courts, dining options, and spaces for social events.

The clubhouse is also known for its family-friendly atmosphere. On Friday evenings, the club organizes camps for children, keeping them engaged with activities like arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, and drive-in movie nights. While the kids take part in these events, parents can relax and enjoy dinner or spend time with fellow members. Sedgefield has built a strong reputation as a golf destination and a welcoming community hub.

