2025 Wyndham Championship R4 Weather Forecast: Will there be disruption at Sedgefield?

The final round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship is expected to be played under partly sunny skies and pleasant conditions at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to AccuWeather, Sunday, August 3, will bring dry and humid weather across the course, with moderate northeast winds likely to influence club selection and shot shaping. Although rain is not expected to interfere with play, players may face changing wind patterns throughout the day. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for the final round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

Morning at the Wyndham Championship

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: NE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h

Humidity: 70%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 17%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 62%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: NE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h

Humidity: 52%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 13%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 18°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy

Wind: NE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 74%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 15%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 52%

Visibility: 10 km

What is the projected cutline at the 2025 Wyndham Championship?

The 2025 Wyndham Championship is currently taking place at Sedgefield Country Club, having begun on July 31. The course has provided favorable scoring conditions, reflected in a tightly packed leaderboard. After two rounds of play, Mac Meissner and Sungjae Im share the lead, both sitting at 12-under-par overall. Meissner posted a 7-under 63 in the second round, while Im followed with a 6-under 64, keeping both players in strong contention heading into the weekend.

Just behind them, three players are tied for third, maintaining pressure at the top of the leaderboard. With scoring conditions remaining consistent and several players within striking distance, the cut line has become a key focus as the tournament heads into the latter half. According to the PGA Tour’s official projections, the cut for this year’s championship is expected to fall at 3-under-par.

Out of the 156 players who began the tournament, only the top 70 and ties will advance to compete in the final two rounds. This format intensifies competition around the projected cut line, where a single stroke could determine whether a player continues or exits.

The 2025 edition of the Wyndham Championship carries a total purse of $8.2 million, making it one of the more lucrative regular-season events on the PGA Tour. With several contenders within a few shots of the lead, the weekend rounds are expected to deliver closely fought battles as players vie for position and prize money.

