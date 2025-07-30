2025 Wyndham Championship weather forecast R1: Will there be rain at the Sedgefield Country Club?

The opening round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, is expected to begin under warm and humid conditions. According to AccuWeather, Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with a high chance of thunderstorms developing by the afternoon. While visibility will remain good throughout the day, players may have to contend with increasing cloud cover and brief rain interruptions.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

Morning at the Wyndham Championship

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and humid

Wind: South at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 11 km/h

Humidity: 83%

Dew Point: 23°C

Probability of Precipitation: 11%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon at the Wyndham Championship

Temperature: 31°C

Conditions: Cloudy and humid with a few heavy thunderstorms possible

Wind: South-southwest at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 15 km/h

Humidity: 71%

Dew Point: 24°C

Probability of Precipitation: 70%

Precipitation: 5.6 mm

Rain: 5.6 mm

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening at the Wyndham Championship

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: South-southwest at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 11 km/h

Humidity: 93%

Dew Point: 24°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 10 km

Tee times for R1 at the Wyndham Championship

1st tee at the Wyndham Championship

6:50 AM – Victor Perez, Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips

7:01 AM – Justin Lower, Patrick Fishburn, Max McGreevy

7:12 AM – Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune, Isaiah Salinda

7:23 AM – Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Nick Hardy

7:34 AM – Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Adam Svensson

7:45 AM – Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace

7:56 AM – Harry Hall, Davis Riley, Seamus Power

8:07 AM – Brian Campbell, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson

8:18 AM – Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Wise

8:29 AM – Alex Noren, Will Gordon, Danny Walker

8:40 AM – John Pak, Kaito Onishi, Stephen Franken

8:51 AM – Will Chandler, Braden Thornberry, Gordon Sargent

9:02 AM – Matteo Manassero, Frankie Capan III, Scotty Kennon

12:10 PM – Chad Ramey, Chesson Hadley, Rasmus Højgaard

12:21 PM – Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim

12:32 PM – Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Greyson Sigg

12:43 PM – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

12:54 PM – Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak

1:05 PM – Jake Knapp, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:16 PM – Thomas Detry, Matt McCarty, Sahith Theegala

1:27 PM – Ryan Fox, Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland

1:38 PM – Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens, David Lipsky

1:49 PM – Patrick Rodgers, Max Greyserman, Vince Whaley

2:00 PM – Antoine Rozner, Trevor Cone, Luke Clanton

2:11 PM – Kris Ventura, Ricky Castillo, Thomas Rosenmueller

2:22 PM – Michael Thorbjornsen, Jesper Svensson, Austin Duncan

10th tee at the Wyndham Championship

6:50 AM – Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Eric Cole

7:01 AM – Jim Herman, Cameron Young, Rico Hoey

7:12 AM – Keith Mitchell, Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy

7:23 AM – Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

7:34 AM – Aaron Rai, Tom Kim, Max Homa

7:45 AM – Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw

7:56 AM – Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson, Christian Bezuidenhout

8:07 AM – Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

8:18 AM – Nick Dunlap, Cam Davis, Andrew Putnam

8:29 AM – Joel Dahmen, Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs

8:40 AM – Pierson Coody, David Ford, Jackson Koivun (a)

8:51 AM – Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Preston Cole

9:02 AM – Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Steven Fisk

12:10 PM – Henrik Norlander, David Skinns, Mac Meissner

12:21 PM – Zac Blair, Jacob Bridgeman, Sami Välimäki

12:32 PM – Kevin Kisner, Sam Ryder, Thorbjørn Olesen

12:43 PM – Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

12:54 PM – Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Taylor Montgomery

1:05 PM – Peter Malnati, Camilo Villegas, Luke List

1:16 PM – J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson

1:27 PM – Karl Vilips, Kevin Yu, Adam Hadwin

1:38 PM – Trey Mullinax, Nate Lashley, Ben Silverman

1:49 PM – Lanto Griffin, Michael Kim, Carson Young

2:00 PM – Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Nørgaard, Cristobal Del Solar

2:11 PM – Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo, Matthew Riedel

2:22 PM – Jackson Suber, Daryl Dickserson, Taïen Lee

