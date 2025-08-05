$20M-worth actor to join PGA Tour as broadcaster for this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship

One of the largest tournaments on the PGA Tour, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, is scheduled to take place this week. The tournament will kick off on August 7 at TPC Southwind. After Rory McIlroy's withdrawal, the top 69 golfers will fight for a $20 million prize pool. The event is huge, and it appears that the tour has another surprise for the audience.The PGA Tour Live page on X made a huge announcement about a famous name joining the golf field as a broadcaster and on-course reporter for the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship. This star is none other than the $20 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Katt Williams. The famed comedian even promoted his entry into the PGA Tour with a 25-second video, in which he stated,&quot;Hi folks, I'm Katt Williams, comedy legend turned golf broadcaster, and I'll be joining the PGA Tour live as an on-course correspondent for the first post-season event of the 2025 FedEx Cup playoffs. I'll be walking alongside the world's best players as part of the marquee group coverage live Thursday and Friday morning. Don't miss the excitement of the FedEx St. Jude Championship streaming on ESPN+.&quot;The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first playoff in this tournament series. Following this, 50 golfers will advance to the next tournament, followed by 30 golfers in the final tournament. The winner of that event will be named this season's FedEx Champion.Back to Katt Williams, this isn't his first time collaborating with the PGA Tour. He previously did it in 2024, and at the time, he told the tour how much he enjoyed golf.Katt Williams revealed to the PGA Tour how the golf course represents life in generalTOUR Championship - Round One - Source: GettyKatt Williams and the PGA Tour shook hands in March 2024, and the comedian provided the tour with some interesting interviews. Interestingly, in one of those interviews, Williams equated normal life to the game of golf. He said that once you make a decision, you can never go back, and opportunities come only once in a lifetime.The comedian stated,&quot;All of the things that I like about life in general are on the golf course. Golf requires you to experience all those beautiful things, but then every shot requires you to block all of that out and just focus on the task at hand.&quot;Later, Williams added,&quot;You don't have the opportunity of doing it again. You're going to do it once, and you're going to live with how that works out. If you can get that on the golf course, you can translate that everywhere. You could have three magnificent shots in a row, that has no bearing on your ability to three-putt, you can't afford to be high or low. You have to stay focused, and that translates all the time.&quot;The collaboration between the tour and Katt Williams is definitely going to draw more eyeballs towards the FedEx St. Jude Championship.