“It’s my job to show up and chastise thee” — Katt Williams opens about his 2024 Club Shay Shay interview

American stand-up comedian and actor Katt Williams reflected on his viral 2024 Club Shay Shay interview during a July 10 episode of the 7 pm in Brooklyn podcast.

For context, on January 3, 2024, Williams appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe, where he took a jab at fellow comedians, including Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Kevin Hart.

During the 7 pm in Brooklyn podcast, Katt explained the motivation for his interview with Sharpe, claiming that he felt compelled to respond because his fellow comedians had previously appeared on the same platform and had negatively mentioned his name.

"So once six or seven of you have made this same violation, it's my job as the king to show up and chastise thee. This is my job. I'm supposed to come in and restore order because that's my position," Williams stated.

He added that even though other comedians tend to ignore the truth because they are all in the "same frat comedically," he doesn't care about that.

"But the job still needs to be done. And if God lets me know it's a good time for that, that's how I'm going to write it up and deliver it. So I didn't know anything Shannon was going to say. I didn't know what questions he was going to ask. Like there was no conversation," Williams added.

Shannon Sharpe on the unexpected outcome of the Katt Williams interview

In an interview with GQ published on November 20, 2024, Shannon Sharpe shared that the outcome of the Katt Williams interview surprised him, adding that he had been trying to book Williams for the podcast for a year.

"I never in a million years thought that everything that transpired would happen," the podcast host said.

Shannon stated that he had a list of questions prepared for Williams, but after a brief introduction, the stand-up comedian "took off."

"As the interviewer, I have to make a split-second decision. Do I cut him off and go where I originally wanted to go, or do I let him go? And in that split second, I let him go," Shannon added.

In the same interview with the outlet, the interviewer asked Williams about his early career and whether his decision to diss other comedians on the Club Shay Shay podcast was influenced by the competition he faced back then.

Dismissing the interviewer's idea, Williams stated:

"For all sports, you have to be good enough to get in the league. And we had a league – comedy – where that didn't apply. We had a league where a person could walk across the street and say, 'I'm a comedian!' We all wanted to believe that it was about who was the funniest. And if it's that, then there's no problems. But when there are other factors, that’s when it gets hectic."

Katt Williams' full conversation is available on the 7 pm in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony YouTube channel.

