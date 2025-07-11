What happened with Katt Williams and Ali Siddiq? Beef explored as former calls out latter over 'fictitious' claims

American stand-up comedians Ali Siddiq and Katt Williams are currently trending after the latter recently appeared on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast and broke his silence about their ongoing feud.

Earlier this year, Siddiq appeared on the same podcast and claimed Williams refused to make public amends with him, arguing that he deserved an apology on the same forum as the disrespect. He was referring to Katt seemingly refusing to let him open one of his shows.

Now, on the July 10 episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, Katt weighed in on Ali’s claims. He admitted that while he agreed with the Houston comic’s philosophy “wholeheartedly,” he didn’t know him well, nor did they have any kind of relationship.

“Let’s be very clear. I just said I didn’t remember the guy. So, I said, I don’t know the guy, right? And then other comedians showed me pictures where I am around the guy. He is in the same room as me… Most of his story is fictitious,” Katt Williams stated.

He continued:

“Maybe I am too old. I feel like if I don’t have your number and if you don’t have my number, we never exchanged numbers, then n***a, I don’t know you.”

Katt Williams clarified that if they had never communicated, the “only apology” he could provide Ali Siddiq was acknowledging that he didn’t know him, despite being around him on a few occasions.

“So, I didn’t have any amends I was trying to make,” he stated.

Exploring further Katt Williams’ latest remarks about Ali Siddiq

According to Katt Williams, when it was suggested to Ali Siddiq that they “meet up,” the latter might have been “confused” and thought the former owed him an “apologetic energy,” when it was not the case. Williams mentioned he had nothing to apologize for, adding:

“Like, no n***a, I am not apologizing… Like, I am the person being crossed in this situation. Not vice versa. I am not sure what he said, but whatever he said, it didn’t involve me doing something to him, or doing something against him, or stepping outside the code.”

The Friday After Next star added that it was “counterproductive” to the “very existence” of Ali Siddiq to be a Black comedian who was also short and righteous, and “afford” to have him as his opponent.

“Not just because I am him, but because you are not… I have nothing disrespectful to say about him because I don’t know him like that… Most of these can never be legitimate beefs because I am not an insecure person… Like I am quick to say sorry type. Like, I would never let a n***a f**k around and damage both of our energies,” Williams added.

Elsewhere, Katt said that although Ali’s brand of storytelling was aged, he did a “great job.” He also claimed that if someone didn’t like him because they couldn’t “be me,” then his job was to make it look “better” for them.

Katt Williams threw shade at Ali Siddiq by saying that while he was in the “real league” doing a sold-out show at an arena with 20,000 people in the latter’s hometown, the Bring the Funny finalist was at a club, “barking outside of his lane.”

“Nobody in the WNBA gets to talk sideways to Melo,” the Wild ‘n Out alum noted.

The Cincinnati native further explained that if someone like Cedric the Entertainer, whom he mocked on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast in January 2024, took a dig at him, it was acceptable, as it was a real “beef,” both “literally and physically.”

However, the one with Siddiq was not a “beef.” Katt explained that Ali had a contract with a particular venue stating he would “open” shows that took place there.

Meanwhile, he was headlining there and had his own group of five to six people opening for him. As a result, Williams didn’t need Siddiq opening for him. The 53-year-old mentioned that most artists didn’t go through their contracts, but since he ran all his own shows, he knew about Ali Siddiq’s contract and didn’t agree to it, which might have created an issue.

“Ali was not one of those people. He was not traveling with us. He was not on the tour. There were no posters or billboards that Ali was on tour with Katt Williams. That does not exist. It was just for this venue, because this is the venue he had pull at,” the Norbit actor noted.

According to Katt Williams, initially, he was not part of the conversation, and his team turned down Ali Siddiq from opening at one of his shows. However, he had to get involved eventually when Siddiq reportedly tried to undermine his leadership, disregard his openers, and suggest that either he perform the entire show or Ali do, which stirred up the drama.

Williams also mentioned suggesting that if it was a “money situation,” Siddiq should get the “cheque” he deserved without having to open his show.

“So, no matter how you break this, this is never me versus him,” Katt stated, adding that Ali was “aware” of the situation but still went ahead with the so-called feud.

When asked whether the equation between him and Ali was salvageable, Katt Williams claimed there was “nothing to salvage,” as they didn’t have a relationship and Siddiq was part of an “opposition team.” While he didn’t draw any line, Williams mentioned acknowledging the line at all times.

The Boondocks star also mentioned there was no “competition” between him and Ali, but he wouldn’t allow anybody to cause him “harm,” as he was “too important” to the comedy scene. Katt Williams called Siddiq a “trustee” who was “always talking,” adding that his effort to be on par with him was “unforgivable, almost sacrilege.” However, he still had no “grudge” against him.

Katt Williams wrapped up by saying he was an independent artist who didn’t budge to Hollywood’s demand, so he wouldn’t give in to Ali Siddiq’s beef either.

“Only one of us is trying to get mentioned in the same sentence as the other. Me being talked about with Ali Siddiq does nothing for my credibility or anything. Him being mentioned with me, though, somehow puts him in the conversation of greatness without needing 60 movies…” Katt stated.

He also mentioned that the best way to deal with Ali Siddiq was to “ignore” him and exclude him from conversations.

While Ali Siddiq has not yet responded to Katt Williams' latest remarks, he appeared on Club Shay Shay last month and reiterated his anecdote about Katt trying to “block” him from performing at the show he was headlining. He added that he had to “tear up” his cheque following the encounter, as he felt offended and hurt.

