$240M-NBA legend who played at the 2025 Memorial Tournament Pro-Am credits golf for bringing his family together

The NBA star Steph Curry recently competed in the 2025 Memorial Tournament's Pro-Am with his father and brother. During the Pro-Am, he talked about how golf has been bringing his family together, as his brother and dad also competed in the 2025 Memorial Pro-am.

While appearing on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio at the Memorial Tournament, Curry spoke about how golf has helped him make memories with his family.

"I just understand how much the game of golf has brought me and my brother and my dad together," Curry said. "We don't get to see each other as much during the season, because we have the same schedule. And from October to hopefully as long as the season lasts, you're at the mercy of the schedule."

"Summertime golf for us, you know, like you said, with golf trips or even just playing a casual round out here in a Pro-Am, like, those are memories that you create for a long time, and it's all bragging rights, right? So if you catch me on 18 and I'm getting the money off of those two guys, I'll add to my storytelling," Curry said.

Furthermore, Steph Curry (net worth of $240 million via Celebrity Net Worth) continued and said in the family, his putting is the best, around the greens his brother and fellow basketball star Seth is better, while it's a tie between him and Seth in mid/long irons games.

However, the NBA star revealed his dad is the best when it comes to teeing off and has the best game off the tee in their family.

Who is leading the 2025 Memorial Tournament after day one?

The 2025 Memorial Tournament's second round is currently underway with Ben Griffin leading the tournament after day one. He carded -7 on day one and had a lead of two strokes, which has come down to one as Nick Taylor is placed in second spot with a score of -6 (as of this writing).

Here's the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament after the first round (top 30):

1 - Ben Griffin (-7)

2 - Collin Morikawa (-5)

3 - Max Homa (-4)

T4 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

T4 - Nick Taylor (-3)

T4 - Shane Lowry (-3)

T7 - Akshay Bhatia (-2)

T7 - Andrew Novak (-2)

T7 - Si Woo Kim (-2)

T7 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)

T11 - Harris English (-1)

T11 - Bud Cauley (-1)

T11 - Robert MacIntyre (-1)

T14 - Rickie Fowler (E)

T14 - Tony Finau (E)

T14 - Denny McCarthy (E)

T14 - Eric Cole (E)

T14 - Jordan Spieth (E)

T14 - Harry Higgs (E)

T14 - Ryan Fox (E)

T14 - Tommy Fleetwood (E)

T14 - Patrick Cantlay (E)

T23 - Austin Eckroat (+1)

T23 - Xander Schauffele (+1)

T23 - Sungjae Im (+1)

T23 - Taylor Pendrith (+1)

T23 - Corey Conners (+1)

T23 - Tom Hoge (+1)

T23 - Mackenzie Hughes (+1)

T23 - Jacob Bridgeman (+1)

