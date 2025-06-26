$30M NFL star running back channels Tiger Woods’s mindset to chase unique record

Last year, American running back Saquon Barkley became the ninth RB in NFL history to achieve a 2,000-yard rushing season, and now intends to channel golf legend Tiger Woods’ mindset to repeat the historic achievement this year.

In his most recent video, YouTube golfer Grant Horvat played a round of golf with Barkley, who is worth $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). During the game, the 28-year-old football running back shared that he has “fallen in love” with golf and has been trying to understand Tiger Woods’ winning mentality.

Saquon Barkley pointed out that Woods had a phenomenal season in 1999 and 2000. He said that he'd like to emulate Woods and be the first running back to achieve a 2,000-yard rushing season twice, two years in a row.

“I’ve been trying to just learn so much more about Tiger [Woods], cause I had a really good season last year. But just like, how dominant he was– his mentality– So, 2000, amazing year. But 1999, he had an amazing year too.

“So, it’s like, to be able to stack years like that. There’s never been a running back that’s rushed for 2,000 yards twice, and definitely not back-to-back”

Barkley further applauded Woods for accomplishing all he did in the early 2000s and still winning the Masters Tournament in 2019. He said that the golf icon has a "different mindset" and pointed out that confidence was one of the keys to a successful career, in golf and football.

Tiger Woods holds 82 PGA Tour titles and is tied with Sam Snead for the highest number of titles on the tour. A 41-time European Tour winner, he has won 15 major championships and is a World Golf Hall of Famer.

Notably, in 1999, Woods won eight events on the PGA Tour, including the PGA Championship. The following year, he had 17 top-five finishes and won nine events on the tour, including three major championships.

A look at Tiger Woods’ dominating PGA Tour victories in 2000

Tiger Woods - Image Source: Imagn

Altogether, Tiger Woods has competed in 378 tournaments on the PGA Tour and has made the cut in 339. With 82 victories, he has had 31 runner-up finishes, 19 third-place finishes, and a total of 163 top-five finishes. So far, his official amount earned on the PGA Tour stands at $120,999,166.

Here’s a brief overview of every PGA Tour title Woods claimed in 2000.

Bell Canadian Open: 22-under 266

World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: 21-under 259

PGA Championship: 18-under 270

The Open Championship: 19-under 269

U.S. Open Championship: 12-under 272

Memorial Tournament 19-under 269

Bay Hill Invitational 18-under 270

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: 15-under 273

Mercedes Championship: 16-under 276

