Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods flaunt Sun Day Red apparel as the father son duo is spotted at the Tequesta Country Club

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods competed in the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship at Tequesta Country Club, Palm Beach County. During the tournament, the 82-time PGA Tour winner and his son were both spotted donning Sun Day Red golf apparel.

Woods is still recovering from the Achilles tendon surgery he underwent in March and has not competed in any PGA Tour events this year. However, he has made some public appearances in Charlie’s junior golf tournaments and other functions.

During the 2025 Nicklaus Junior Championship, Tiger Woods donned a large blue-and-white-striped shirt from his golf apparel brand, Sun Day Red. He paired it with navy blue shorts and a hat from his TGL team, Jupiter Links GC. Similarly, Charlie also sported a shirt from his father’s brand, which he paired with gray shorts and a white hat.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The golf legend’s son carded 74 in his first round at Tequesta Country Club and 69 in his second round. He finished the tournament at even par and landed in a solo sixth position, four strokes behind Jeremy Hsu, who claimed the title with 4-under.

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods similarly showed up at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens to watch Charlie Woods compete in the Florida Amateur Championship. Last month, Charlie claimed his maiden AJGA title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational after shooting a final-round 66 to finish at 15-under 201.

Tiger Woods’s son qualified for the 2025 US Junior Amateur Championship after winning a playoff against two other players at Eagle Trace Golf Club. He also qualified for the same tournament last year but didn’t make the cut.

Tiger Woods spotted at Augusta for a site visit at his new short course

In April, Tiger Woods announced that he will partner with Augusta National Golf Club to establish a new nine-hole short course at Augusta.

On June 20, he was spotted at the site of the construction with Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley.

Take a look at pictures from the visit:

Tiger Woods’ design firm, TGR Design, is also in charge of designing the new short course at Augusta. When speaking on the project, Woods revealed that he was passionate about establishing a short course because he grew up playing municipal golf, which helped to shape his game.

“Yeah, municipal golf is how I grew up. I grew up on a par-3 course. I grew up playing public golf courses. We didn’t have the funds to be able to play in country clubs so I got my start playing par-3 golf in municipal courses.”

Additionally, Woods also announced that the TGR Foundation will establish a learning lab in Augusta. The learning lab will focus on providing STEAM education and other learning opportunities to young people in the community.

