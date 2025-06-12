Saquon Barkley's move to the Philadelphia Eagles was a major catalyst for their Super Bowl LIX run. The superstar running back had a career year as he racked up over 2,000 rushing yards and won the league's Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Ad

Barkley added a new dimension to the Eagles offense and was unstoppable numerous times in both the regular and postseason.

According to Adam Schefter, it seems that Barkley's fandom extends far beyond the realm of Philly. The NFL insider took to Instagram to share the NFLPA’s Year-End Top 10 Player Sales List. The list had Barkley at the top spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upon spotting Schefter's post, Barkley took to his Instagram stories to repost and add a four-word message. The perennial Pro Bowler wrote:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Nothing like our fans! 🦅 🖤 "

Saquon Barkley sends 4-word message after Eagles RB claims retail crown as NFLPA’s top-selling player

Here's the Top 10 retail leaders:

Ad

1. Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, Washington Commanders

5. C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans

6. Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills

7. Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive End, Detroit Lions

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions

9. Micah Parsons, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

10. Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings

Saquon Barkley's status as No. 1 on the retail list is even more impressive considering that the next five players on the list are quarterbacks. Also, he's the only running back on the list.

Ad

Ad

The Eagles knew they struck gold with Barkley after a few regular-season showcases, but even the most optimistic of fans couldn't have expected the hurdles, 2000-yard stat line, and a Super Bowl triumph.

What's next for Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley is participating in his second preseason camp as a member of the Eagles. Saquon Barkley spent the first six years of his career with the New York Giants before he was released at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Ad

According to Athlon Sports, Barkley spoke to reporters during minicamp about his plans for the future:

"I don’t know how many touches I had, nor how many yards, but it does not feel like it. I feel really good."

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year continued:

"I feel like I am entering my prime. I just got to continue to have the mindset of listening to everyone, buying into whatever they want me to do."

This will come as music to Eagles fans' ears as they look to enjoy Barkley's elite production for the foreseeable future. He remains one of the league's premier offensive talents and should only get better in Nick Sirianni's system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.