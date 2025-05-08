35-YO pro golfer blasting PGA Tour signature events earns respect from golf analyst

South-African golfer Erik van Rooyen's take on the upcoming PGA Tour Signature event was lauded by golf analyst Riggs Bozoian.

The 35-year-old golfer qualified for the Truist Championship at the Philly Cricket Club, following his runner-up finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Rooyen lost to Scottie Scheffler by eight strokes at the TPC Craig Ranch last week.

Erik van Rooyen at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Source: Getty

During the press conference last week, the PGA Tour player was asked his opinion on getting qualified for the Signature event in Pennsylvania. Erik van Rooyen shared his 'honest' take, saying how he hated qualifying process. While he was proud of making the field, he said that tournaments with the most players are truly the strongest.

On the Foreplay podcast, Riggs Bozoian appreciated van Rooyen's candid take on the qualification system of the PGA Tour. Referring to Van Rooyen's opinion on Jon Rahm's LIV deal, the golf analyst shared (50:12 onwards):

"So EVR (Erik van Rooyen) has had been quite the vocal when it comes to this topic which I appreciate. In golf, I think, a lot of times, we just get a lot of cookie cutter same answers."

Riggs mentioned how Wyndham Clark was 'dogged' when he made comments about having smaller fields:

"I'm not saying I'm 100% in agreement with van Rooyen or 100% in agreement with the other side of it, with the Rory and all the smaller fields. I just like that people are honest about it."

Speaking about how easily Rooyen could have sided with the PGA Tour system, Riggs added:

"He was asked right after finishing second having a great week getting into the Truist how he felt. He could have easily just been like 'I feel great.'

"And for him to still kind of stick to his guns a little bit, I thought, earned a little bit of respect in my mind."

His co-hosts, Trent Ryan and Frankie Borrelli, too, chimed in and lauded the Rooyen for sharing his 'strong opinion.'

How many PGA Tour events are happening this week?

The Truist Championship, a PGA Tour Signature event, as well as the Myrtle Beach Classic are taking place this week, from May 8-11.

While most of the top-ranked players are playing at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, other familiar faces like Joel Dahmen, Tom Kim, the Hojgaard brothers - Nikolai and Rasmus - will be teeing up at the Dunes Golf Club in South Carolina.

The second Creator Classic of the PGA Tour was held on May 7 ahead of the Truist Championship, where Team Richards sealed the victory, beating Team Brownlee in the playoff.

Creator Classic of May 2025 - Source: Getty

The team of Josh Richards, Brad Dalke and Erik Anders Lang won the title after a bogey at the first playoff hole, while Team Brownlee ended up shooting a triple bogey.

