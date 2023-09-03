4 Ryder Cup hopefuls to watch at the Omega European Masters final round ft. Ludvig Aberg and Alex Fitzpatrick

The European Ryder Cup team will be announced after this week's Omega Masters, which will have its finale on Sunday. The final two positions for the automatically qualifying players will be determined following the competition, while the European captain will choose the remaining six golfers.

Golfers, who could not make it through the auto-qualification, still have an opportunity to earn a spot in the team, if the captain chooses them. Their performance at this week's competition will have an effect on whether or not they are chosen for the Ryder Cup.

The top four golfers who can qualify for the European Ryder Cup following the Omega Masters final round are listed below.

4 Ryder Cup hopefuls to watch at the Omega European Masters final round

#1 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg is a star in making who still needs to craft his golf resume. He just turned pro a few months ago and can be the captain's pick for the Ryder Cup.

Although he sits outside the top 50 in the European Ryder Cup point list, the Swedish golfer has a strong impression on the captain and can represent the European team in Rome this month.

Following three rounds of the 2023 Omega European Masters, Aberg settled for second position in a three-way tie with Alexander Bjork and Connor Syme. His performance in the final rounds can help him to secure a spot in the Ryder Cup team.

#2 Alex Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick (Image via Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The young brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex could be another golfer who could make it to the Ryder Cup, if he wins this week.

After playing on 54 holes, he finished in fifth place in a two-way tie with Nicolai Hojgaard. Alex will resume his game on Sunday, three strokes behind the leader, Matt Fitzpatrick.

#3 Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard (Image via Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

If Nicolai Hojgaard performs well at this week's Omega European Masters, the captain may choose him for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. He is among the best candidates this year to compete for the team.

His success in the Omega European Masters may assist him in securing a seat in the Ryder Cup team, despite the fact that he battled with his game for a spell before recovering.

Hojgaard finished the Omega European Masters with three rounds of 65-67-66, tying for sixth with Alex Fitzpatrick.

#4 Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk (Image via AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Adrian Meronk has an opportunity to remove all the doubts about his selection in the Ryder Cup with his final-round performance at the Omega European Masters on September 3.

In addition to having a chance to earn a spot if the captain chooses him, he can qualify for the biennial competition by outperforming the golfers ahead of him on the Ryder Point List.

Meronk participated in 54 holes of the Omega Masters and placed in a tie for 16th place. He will start the tournament's final round six strokes adrift of Matt Fitzpatrick, who is in the lead.