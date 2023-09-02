Who has won the most Ryder Cups in history? Full list of winners from each year explored

The Ryder Cup is a biennial golf competition between the United States and Europe, with a history dating back to 1927. Scheduled every two years, the 2023 edition will be hosted at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. This event grabs global attention, drawing fans from around the world eagerly awaiting this fierce showdown on the green.

Team USA:

Team USA is one of the two superstars in the tournament. They have a rich history in this tournament, with numerous victories over the years. The United States has won the this tournament 26 times, making them a force to be reckoned with on the golf course. Some legendary golfers have represented them, such as Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, and Tiger Woods, just to name a few.

Team Europe:

The other superstar team in the tournament is Team Europe. This team is made up of the best golfers from various European countries. Since 1979, when the competition opened up to all European players, they have claimed victory 11 times. Golf legends like Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, and Rory McIlroy have proudly worn the European colors and contributed to their impressive Ryder Cup history.

Ryder Cup Trophy

Ryder Cup Winners: The Full List

The following is the complete list of Ryder Cup winners from each year:

1927: USA (Captain: Walter Hagen)

1929: Great Britain (Captain: Walter Hagen)

1931: USA (Captain: Walter Hagen)

1933: Great Britain (Captain: Walter Hagen)

1935: USA (Captain: Walter Hagen)

1937: USA (Captain: Walter Hagen)

1947: USA (Captain: Ben Hogan)

1949: USA (Captain: Ben Hogan)

1951: USA (Captain: Sam Snead)

1953: USA (Captain: Lloyd Mangrum)

1955: USA (Captain: Chick Harbert)

1957: Great Britain (Captain: Jack Burke Jr.)

1959: USA (Captain: Sam Snead)

1961: USA (Captain: Jerry Barber)

1963: USA (Captain: Arnold Palmer)

1965: USA (Captain: Byron Nelson)

1967: USA (Captain: Ben Hogan)

1969: Tied (USA retains, Captain: Sam Snead)

1971: USA (Captain: Jay Hebert)

1973: USA (Captain: Jack Burke Jr.)

1975: USA (Captain: Arnold Palmer)

1977: USA (Captain: Dow Finsterwald)

1979: USA (Captain: Billy Casper)

1981: USA (Captain: Dave Marr)

1983: USA (Captain: Jack Nicklaus)

1985: Europe (Captain: Lee Trevino)

1987: Europe (Captain: Jack Nicklaus)

1989: Tied (Europe retains, Captain: Raymond Floyd)

1991: USA (Captain: Dave Stockton)

1993: USA (Captain: Tom Watson)

1995: Europe (Captain: Lanny Wadkins)

1997: Europe (Captain: Tom Kite)

1999: USA (Captain: Ben Crenshaw)

2002: Europe (Captain: Curtis Strange)

2004: Europe (Captain: Hal Sutton)

2006: Europe (Captain: Tom Lehman)

2008: USA (Captain: Paul Azinger)

2010: Europe (Captain: Corey Pavin)

2012: Europe (Captain: Davis Love III)

2014: Europe (Captain: Tom Watson)

2016: USA (Captain: Davis Love III)

2018: Europe (Captain: Jim Furyk)

2021: USA (Captain: Steve Stricker)

Ryder Cup 2023

Details about Ryder Cup 2023

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome starting September 29. Team Europe, led by captain Luke Donald, is preparing to face Team USA, captained by Zach Johnson. The tournament is being held in Italy for the very first time.

The European team for the tournament will be made up of three golfers who qualify from both the European and World points lists, plus six picks chosen by the captain. Some of the golfers who have already qualified include Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Tyrrell Hatton.

Other potential members of the team could be between Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Yannick Paul, Adrian Meronk, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard, Victor Perez, and Sepp Straka. However, famous Ryder Cup players like Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood will not be chosen.

Team USA will also have six qualifiers and six captain's picks. Notable qualifiers include Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Max Homa. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth are among the captain's picks. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson did not make the team.

The teams are set, and golf fans can look forward to an exciting Ryder Cup in Rome. Captain selections for Team Europe will be announced on September 4.