$40M-worth LIV Golfer makes wild Shane Lowry bet after European Ryder Cup win

Shane Lowry's performance in the 2025 Ryder Cup on Sunday was an eye-catching scenario for the fans. As the Europeans engaged in celebrations following their 15-13 win over the Americans at Bethpage, a popular LIV icon has made a bold claim about Lowry.
Following the conclusion of the 45th edition of biennial matches, Rory McIlroy announced that the team is going to 'celebrate like no tomorrow'. Europeans actively engaged in celebrations and Shane Lowry was even spotted spraying his buddy McIlroy with a bottle of champagne. Lee Westwood commented on the Europeans' status.
The $40-million-worth (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) LIV golfer revealed he is hoping that the celebration is still going on. Westwood then claimed that according to him, Shane Lowry might be the 'last man standing' amidst hours of partying.
Take a look at Westwood's post on X (previously Twitter) about Lowry:
"Hopefully the lads are still going strong and partying the night away. My guess is @ShaneLowryGolf for last man standing! 🎉 🕺🏻 🥳 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺"
Westwood, a native of Worksop, United Kingdom, had been watching all the drama that unfolded at the 2025 Ryder Cup. The days at Bethpage were tough for the Europeans, following the constant heckles and insults from the American audience.
Amidst being surrounded by raucous US fans, Shane Lowry was doing his best to deliver. Westwood supported the 38-year-old Irish golfer by sharing some words of motivation. Take a look at Westwood's X post on Sunday:
"YES!!!! Get in there, Shane!!! 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺@RyderCupEurope"
The 2025 Ryder Cup witnessed Shane Lowry win two points for his European teammates in three matches. The golfer secured an overall 1-0-2 record at Bethpage Black while playing against the Keegan Bradley-led US squad. It's worth noting that this is not the first time Westwood has praised Lowry.
When Lee Westwood complimented Shane Lowry for the latter's 2019 Open Championship win
Back in 2019, Lowry clinched his first major title at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. In the 2019 Open Championship, Lowry secured a six-stroke victory over Tommy Fleetwood. Following his Open Championship win, the golfer received praise from the LIV Golf icon.
Westwood labeled his efforts brilliant and acknowledged the pressure Shane Lowry had to deal with. In his statement, Westwood said (as quoted by ESPN):
"He's done brilliantly... All the chasers would have wanted tough conditions and he's clearly played brilliantly to be on the score he has, under the pressure he's under."
Westwood and Lowry have shared a good rapport over the years. Apart from that one moment where Lowry criticised Westwood's presence in the PIF-backed golf league, they have shared a mutual respect.