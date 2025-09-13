When Rory McIlroy's agony pleased Shane Lowry at the BMW PGA Championship 2022

Rory McIlroy's recent success at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open was celebrated by Shane Lowry. However, there was a time when the Northern Irishman's agony turned out to be satisfactory for Lowry.

Back in 2022, Lowry and McIlroy were both competing for the BMW PGA Championship title. The World No. 2 was coming off a successful run in the PGA Tour, having earned impressive victories the RBC Canadian Open and the Tour Championship in 2022. However, Rory McIlroy was not able to replicate this success on the DP World Tour.

What added more to McIlroy's agony was that he missed out on the 2022 BMW PGA Championship title. Lowry, McIlroy and Jon Rahm were fighting for the title when Shane Lowry secured a birdie on hole 18. This resulted in Lowry winning the 2022 BMW PGA Championship with a one-stroke margin over Rahm and Rory McIlroy. In the press conference post-round, Lowry said (quoted by BBC):

"I am the happiest man in the world. It means a lot to win; it has been a good year, I have been close a few times, and I really wanted to win one. This one was right at the top of the list. I love it here and have contended in the past. The bad shots over the years started creeping into my head, but I am so happy."

While talking about Rory McIlroy, Lowry admitted that he was initially tense because of the former's abilities. However, he was happy with his performance.

"I got to 16 then had to worry about Rory behind me, who can do anything on the last few holes. I am playing the best golf of my life."

It was Lowry's first win since his 2019 Open Championship victory. The golfer scored 17 under par 199, with an overall score of 66-68-65. Despite their rivalry on the golf course, Rory McIlroy and Lowry have developed a close bond over the years. There were times when the duo faced problems in their friendships. However, both Lowry and McIlroy have shared mutual admiration and respect.

Rory McIlroy admitted that Shane Lowry makes him a 'better version' of himself

A year after losing the 2022 BMW PGA Championship title to his friend, McIlroy revealed his thoughts on Lowry. The golfer from Holywood, Ireland, sat down for an interview with the Irish Independent to talk about his friendship with Lowry. In his statement, Rory McIlroy praised Shane Lowry for being a good influence on him. McIlroy said (as quoted by GolfMagic):

"Over the last couple of years... Shane's been one of my biggest advocates. He's a great person to be around, and a really good influence on me... spending time with him makes me a better version of myself."

Over the years, McIlroy and Lowry have developed a solid bond that spans well beyond the fairways. Lowry has also praised the golfing skills of the Northern Irishman. In one of his interviews, Lowry ended up labelling McIlroy 'the greatest player of our generation'.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More