"Can't see them winning" - Rory McIlroy's ex-agent makes a big Ryder Cup claim days before Bethpage showdown

There are hardly two weeks left before Rory McIlroy and his European teammates will step onto Bethpage Black. Before that, a former agent of the Northern Irishman came out swinging with a big claim about the upcoming Ryder Cup.

During McIlroy's breakthrough years, he was represented by Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler. The Englishman was McIlroy's agent when the latter won his first major by clinching the 2011 U.S. Open. Rory McIlroy's former agent recently spoke to the media where he revealed his thoughts regarding who might not win the upcoming Ryder Cup.

While talking to Belfast Live, Chandler praised Team Europe and their captain Luke Donald at first. He said (quoted by The Mirror):

"I think Europe has got more personality. They've got more fortitude. They're right on top of it. Luke Donald's been around a lot as the captain, overseeing everything..."

Rory McIlroy's ex-agent then referred to the expressions of the American Ryder Cup squad members when they got picked by Bradley. Chandler said:

"I thought the body language of the Americans when they were being told they were in was interesting. There was no excitement. Very ho-hum. Ben Griffin was the only one excited. I cannot see America winning."

Rory McIlroy's former agent also claimed that Team USA's chances of winning are slim, even with Scottie Scheffler on their side. Last time the American squad competed against Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, Scheffler was not able to make a remarkable impression. The World's Number 1 posted a winless record after halving two matches and losing two at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Rory McIlroy himself has shared thoughts on this year's Ryder Cup multiple times. The golfer has often admitted how much this upcoming contest means to him. He has also talked with the media in detail about the difficulties the European squad would be facing.

Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts on winning a Ryder Cup on US soil

Before he started competing in the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, the five-time major champion talked with the press from The K Club. McIlroy revealed that it will be a huge accolade for Team Europe to win the away Ryder Cup this year. However, Rory McIlroy also claimed that Team USA will have the advantage of their home crowd (quoted by Newsweek):

"One of the greatest achievements in the game right now is to win an away Ryder Cup... There's a reason that every Ryder Cup for the last 10 years has gone to the home team. The home team does have a big advantage from the setup of the golf course to how partisan the crowd is."

The upcoming Ryder Cup will witness McIlroy play in this biennial golf tournament for the eighth time in his career. Till now, he has been a part of the winning European Team five times. In 2023, the golfer from Holywood secured four points in five Ryder Cup matches. It was the highest amount of points secured by a Team Europe member in Marco Simone Golf and Country Club that year.

