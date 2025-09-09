  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "I’ll never take it for granted," - Rory McIlroy pens a note of gratitude to the local fans after Irish Open triumph

"I’ll never take it for granted," - Rory McIlroy pens a note of gratitude to the local fans after Irish Open triumph

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 09, 2025 01:55 GMT
Rory McIlroy _ [Image via Instagram/@rorymcilroy
Rory McIlroy [Image via Instagram/@rorymcilroy]

Rory McIlroy is still basking in the aftermath of his thrilling victory at the recently concluded Amgen Irish Open. He took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post thanking his fans for supporting him during the tournament at The K Club.

Ad

The Northern Irish golfer shared a picture of himself celebrating his win at the Amgen Irish Open. The crowd was also captured in the background, shouting and cheering him on.

He wrote in the caption:

“To win my National Open in front of these fans was absolutely incredible. I love coming home, I love playing in this atmosphere and I’ll never take it for granted. Forever grateful for the support.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Earlier, Rory McIlroy shared more videos and pictures from his victory on Instagram. In one post, he was captured holding and kissing the trophy, and the caption read:

“Winning at home 🏆🍀#AmgenIrishOpen”
Rory McIlroy wins the 2025 Amgen Irish Open _ Image Source: Instagram/@rorymcilroy
Rory McIlroy wins the 2025 Amgen Irish Open _ Image Source: Instagram/@rorymcilroy

The Grand Slam winner kicked off the Amgen Irish Open with a round of 71 on the first day and 66 on the second day. He scored 68 on moving day and headed into the tournament’s final round tied for fourth place.

Ad

The 29-time PGA Tour winner scored a final round of 66 after shooting a 27-foot putt to make an eagle that forced him into a playoff with Joakim Lagergren. The former defeated the latter during the playoff after winning with a birdie on the third extra hole.

McIlroy’s Amgen Irish Open win marked his 20th DP World Tour title and his second time winning the tournament. He first won the Irish Open in 2016 after he scored 12-under across 72 holes, beating the runners-up by three strokes.

Ad

Rory McIlroy tags his 2025 season as a ‘pretty cool year’

2025 has been an incredible year for Rory McIlroy as he has achieved several monumental milestones in the season. During a post-tournament press conference after his sensational Amgen Irish Open victory, he spoke fondly about the season, saying:

“To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my National Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that's a pretty cool year. 2025 is going to go down as one of the best, if not the best of my career.”
Ad

Rory McIlroy kicked off the season with an incredible win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After that, he clinched the Players Championship title by defeating J.J. Spaun in a playoff.

In April, the 36-year-old golfer won the Masters Tournament at Augusta after going 11 years without winning a major championship. The victory was particularly special because it made him one of the only six golfers in history to win all four major tournaments in golf, making him a Grand Slam winner.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications