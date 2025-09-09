"I’ll never take it for granted," - Rory McIlroy pens a note of gratitude to the local fans after Irish Open triumph

Rory McIlroy is still basking in the aftermath of his thrilling victory at the recently concluded Amgen Irish Open. He took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post thanking his fans for supporting him during the tournament at The K Club.The Northern Irish golfer shared a picture of himself celebrating his win at the Amgen Irish Open. The crowd was also captured in the background, shouting and cheering him on.He wrote in the caption:“To win my National Open in front of these fans was absolutely incredible. I love coming home, I love playing in this atmosphere and I’ll never take it for granted. Forever grateful for the support.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier, Rory McIlroy shared more videos and pictures from his victory on Instagram. In one post, he was captured holding and kissing the trophy, and the caption read:“Winning at home 🏆🍀#AmgenIrishOpen”Rory McIlroy wins the 2025 Amgen Irish Open _ Image Source: Instagram/@rorymcilroyThe Grand Slam winner kicked off the Amgen Irish Open with a round of 71 on the first day and 66 on the second day. He scored 68 on moving day and headed into the tournament’s final round tied for fourth place.The 29-time PGA Tour winner scored a final round of 66 after shooting a 27-foot putt to make an eagle that forced him into a playoff with Joakim Lagergren. The former defeated the latter during the playoff after winning with a birdie on the third extra hole.McIlroy’s Amgen Irish Open win marked his 20th DP World Tour title and his second time winning the tournament. He first won the Irish Open in 2016 after he scored 12-under across 72 holes, beating the runners-up by three strokes.Rory McIlroy tags his 2025 season as a ‘pretty cool year’2025 has been an incredible year for Rory McIlroy as he has achieved several monumental milestones in the season. During a post-tournament press conference after his sensational Amgen Irish Open victory, he spoke fondly about the season, saying:“To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my National Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that's a pretty cool year. 2025 is going to go down as one of the best, if not the best of my career.”Rory McIlroy kicked off the season with an incredible win at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After that, he clinched the Players Championship title by defeating J.J. Spaun in a playoff.In April, the 36-year-old golfer won the Masters Tournament at Augusta after going 11 years without winning a major championship. The victory was particularly special because it made him one of the only six golfers in history to win all four major tournaments in golf, making him a Grand Slam winner.