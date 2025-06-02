$40M-worth PGA Tour pro gets candid about qualifying for The Open 2025 after Memorial

Rickie Fowler finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday. The ace golfer managed to land his best finish of the year at Muirfield Village Golf Club and clinched a spot in The Open Championship 2025 at Royal Portrush. The $40M-worth PGA Tour star, who joined the Signature Event’s field this weekend as a sponsor exempt, seemed excited for the newly opened major role.

For the unversed, Fowler became the ‘highest finisher in the Memorial field not otherwise exempt into the final major championship of the year’ after his first top-10 finish of 2025. Opening up about booking a spot in next month's battle for the Claret Jug, the six-time PGA Tour winner said he’s “heading the right way.” The 36-year-old added that The Open was an event he “wanted on the schedule.”

Recalling his ‘decent showing’ at Portrush from the past, the PGA Tour pro said links golf is his ‘favorite.’ He’d finished 71 in the major outing last year.

Speaking about his The Open qualification at Memorial, Rickie Fowler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Well, we're heading the right way. This week still could have been a lot better, but definite positive is going over to Portrush. That's one I've wanted on the schedule. I had a great time when we were there the last and had a decent showing as well. So, links golf's my favorite, Portrush is a great spot, so excited for that opportunity.”

It is pertinent to note that Rickie Fowler shared seventh place at 1 under with Brandt Snedeker. However, the six-time circuit champ won the tiebreaker as the higher-ranked player on the Official World Golf Ranking to qualify for the major. Interestingly, he’d entered the Memorial week at No. 124 on the world ranking while Snedeker was No. 430.

Rickie Fowler’s 2025 season so far

Rickie Fowler last win on the PGA Tour came in 2023, when he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic beating the likes of Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in a playoff. Interestingly, this came after a four-year winless run after his WM Phoenix Open victory in 2019. The golfer’s poor run of form resulted him failing to qualify for the Masters this year. However, he has now earned a spot at The Open.

Fowler has had a mixed PGA Tour season so far in 2025 after starting with a T21 at The American Express. He withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open and finished solo-71st at THE PLAYERS Championship. However, he managed T18 at the Cognizant Classic and T15 at the Truist Championship, before missing the cut at PGA Championship.

The Jupiter, Florida resident now finished T7 at The Memorial, his best finish so far. He’d missed the cut in the event last year.

Listed below is Rickie Fowler’s 2025 results so far (with earnings):

The American Express – T21 – $83,270

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T53 – $43,000

WM Phoenix Open – Withdrawn – $0

The Genesis Invitational – T39 – $82,000

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T18 – $117,607

THE PLAYERS Championship – 71 – $50,750

Texas Children's Houston Open – T52 – $22,301

Valero Texas Open – T30 – $62,225

RBC Heritage – 68 – $39,000

Truist Championship – T15 – $350,000

PGA Championship – Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge – T16 – $140,125

The Memorial Tournament – T7 – $603,200

Fowler entered the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament at Muirfield on the back of a T16 finish at Charles Schwab Challenge. The Ryder Cup star's inclusion in the contest via sponor exemption was criticized by several fans. He now walks away with a major championship spot.

