$440M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 racks up No.1 spot in Netflix's top 10 for the second consecutive week

Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 has been a hit among fans. The combination of humorous timing and nostalgic feelings has made this film so popular. It started streaming on Netflix on July 25th. The movie continues to make history and remains on the top ten trending movies list on Netflix.

Netflix recently issued an update on the movie, noting that it is on a historic trajectory. Sandler's role undoubtedly added spice to the film, and the nostalgic atmosphere, combined with the parallels to real life, made it a big success. Perhaps, all of these things contributed to the movie trending for two consecutive weeks.

According to Netflix, Sandler's latest film drew a total of 40.8 million viewers after an incredible first week. This indicates that the film has attracted 90 million viewers in its first two weeks. Interestingly, the film has become a fan favorite, and viewers are rewatching the first 1996 part.

Netflix revealed that the 1996 film Happy Gilmore received a total of 11.6 million viewers in the second week of HG2. This week, HG1 was at number four on the top trending movies list on Netflix. Interestingly, Sandler's latest film is on its way to being one of the top ten most-seen films in English.

Sandler, who has a net worth of $440 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), returns to the golf course in Happy Gilmore 2 and teams up with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Taylor Swift expressed her appreciation for Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 has made a lot of headlines for the numerous guest appearances made by famous athletes and personalities. Some big guest appearances came from golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau, WWE superstar Becky Lynch, and NFL player Travis Kelce.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift, Kelce's long-term girlfriend, hailed the film on her Instagram account. Swift remarked that the film cracked her up and gave it a 13/10. The story's caption read:

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible,"

Happy Gilmore 2 revolves around the main character (Gilmore), who returns to the world of professional golf after an extended absence. The film also features his arch-nemesis Shooter McGavin, as well as several other stars from the first movie.

