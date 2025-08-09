Scottie Scheffler's Happy Gilmore 2 cameo earns him a "Chicken Shack" at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler made his official movie debut in Happy Gilmore 2. He played himself in the film and participated in the usual tour in the inter-tour event. Scheffler was also featured in a humorous scene where he was jailed and watched the major event from prison. Netflix even created something special for Scheffler in honor of that scene.

Ad

All of this happened during the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is being held at TPC Southwind. The tournament is undoubtedly one of the biggest on the tour, and Scottie Scheffler is one of the favorites to win it all. Interestingly, to honor Scheffler's contribution to the film, Netflix placed his name on one of the promotional food tents at TPC Southwind.

According to Golf Digest, Netflix called the food tent "Scottie's Chicken Shack". It was a Happy Gilmore 2-themed food truck offering three types of fries, referencing a running joke in the film. This tent is situated near the fan hub on TPC Southwind, between holes 12 and 18.

Ad

Trending

Ironically, the tent also had a photo of Scottie Scheffler from the film, where he was lying on a bed in a jail cell. This clearly referenced the moment when the golfer was detained after the PGA Championship at Valhalla for violating some traffic law.

Scottie Scheffler describes how he has been feeling terrific as an actor

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler discussed a wide range of topics during the FedEx St. Jude Championship preview conference. But the first question reporters asked him was about how it felt to walk the green carpet during the release of Happy Gilmore 2 (on July 25th). While responding, Scheffler described how it was a whole new world for him.

Ad

The World No. 1 said that the movie and everything about it was a fantastic experience for him, and it was completely different from anything else he does in his life. Scheffler also shared how exciting it was to work with well-known performers like Adam Sandler. The golfer said (quoted by Asap Sports),

"As an actor, it's been good. I thought being able to film that movie was a lot of fun. Adam Sandler and his team does such a great job of making us comfortable there, and it's one of the things I told them after we got done filming the movie was like, you're doing a great job, I think the movie is going to turn out great, but most importantly, everybody on the movie set was tremendous."

Ad

Scheffler later added,

"Everybody was relaxed. They worked hard, but they had fun while they were doing it. It was just a really cool environment for us to be a part of, and it was very fun to be able to see how they make movies. Those guys are the real deal. They do a good job and have a lot of fun doing it."

Aside from Scottie Scheffler, the film also features Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka as themselves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More