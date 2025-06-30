$46M LIV Golfer gets candid about The Open 2025 role after close save at LIV Dallas

  • home icon
By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 30, 2025 19:12 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Second Round - Source: Imagn
An image from LIV Golf Dallas [Image via Imagn]

The Open Championship will be played at the Royal Portrush from July 17 to 20. This Major championship will feature some of the biggest names in golf, like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau, to name a few.

Among all these names, another veteran golfer has now confirmed his spot at The Open. The veteran golfer in question is Sergio Garcia. After finding a place in the Top-five of LIV Golf's Individual Standings after the event in Dallas, Garcia has now earned an exemption into the last Major of the year.

When asked how he felt about the fact that he would soon play at Royal Portrush, Garcia said (via ASAP Sport):

"Well, I want to make sure that it is true"

When it was confirmed that he had qualified for The Open, Sergio Garcia elaborated:

"It's going to be my second time playing at Royal Portrush, and it's obviously nice. It's one of the goals that you have at the beginning of the year, to try to play as many majors as you can with the limitations that we get. I didn't help myself very much the last three months, but I'm glad that I got enough work done in the first third of the year, I guess, in the first part of the season. I'm excited about it, and hopefully I'll play well."
You can check a post from Fireballs GC about Sergio Garcia qualifying for The Open below:

Sergio Garcia, who has a net worth of $46 million (per Forbes) tied for 25th place at LIV Golf Dallas. However, as mentioned above, his overall standing in LIV Golf's Individual Leaderboard helped him secure a place in The Open.

How much did Sergio Garcia, who qualified for The Open, earn at LIV Golf Dallas?

The 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event had a total purse of $25,000,000. While the largest share of this purse went to the tournament winner, Patrick Reed ($4,000,000), Sergio Garcia earned $180,000. Here is a detailed look at the payout at LIV Golf Dallas:

  • 1. Patrick Reed (-6): $4,000,000
  • T2. Louis Oosthuizen (-6): $1,583,333
  • T2. Jinichiro Kozuma (-6): $1,583,333
  • T2. Paul Casey (-6): $1,583,333
  • T5. Harold Varner III (-5): $656,250
  • T5. Tom McKibbin (-5): $656,250
  • T5. Charles Howell III (-5): $656,250
  • T5. Tyrrell Hatton (-5): $656,250
  • T9. Cameron Tringale (-4): $423,750
  • T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-4): $423,750
  • T11. Jon Rahm (-3): $370,000
  • T11. Anirban Lahiri (-3): $370,000
  • T13. Dustin Johnson (-2): $320,000
  • T13. Cameron Smith (-2): $320,000
  • T13. David Puig (-2): $320,000
  • T16. Sebastián Muñoz (-1): $277,500
  • T16. Abraham Ancer (-1): $277,500
  • T18. Martin Kaymer (E): $250,000
  • T18. Dean Burmester (E): $250,000
  • T18. Richard Bland (E): $250,000
  • T21. Charl Schwartzel (+1): $225,000
  • T21. Ben Campbell (+1): $225,000
  • T23. Branden Grace (+2): $205,000
  • T23. Joaquín Niemann (+2): $205,000
  • T25. Sergio Garcia (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Anthony Kim (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Sam Horsfield (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Lee Westwood (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Henrik Stenson (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Marc Leishman (+3): $180,000
  • T25. Brendan Steele (+3): $180,000
  • 32. Adrian Meronk (+4): $160,000
  • T33. Max Lee (+5): $152,500
  • T33. Talor Gooch (+5): $152,500
  • T35. Thomas Pieters (+6): $146,500
  • T35. Graeme McDowell (+6): $146,500
  • T37. Bubba Watson (+7): $140,333
  • T37. Maximilian Rottluff (+7): $140,333
  • T37. Caleb Surratt (+7): $140,333
  • T40. Yubin Jang (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Andy Ogletree (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Danny Lee (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Carlos Ortiz (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Jason Kokrak (+8): $134,333
  • T40. Lucas Herbert (+8): $134,333
  • T46. Matt Jones (+9): $124,000
  • T46. Kevin Na (+9): $124,000
  • 48. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (+10): $120,000
  • 49. Phil Mickelson (+11): $60,000
  • 50. Ollie Schniederjans (+12): $60,000
  • 51. Ian Poulter (+14): $60,000
  • 52. Peter Uihlein (+14): $50,000
  • 53. Mito Pereira (+15): $50,000
Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
