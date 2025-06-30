$46M LIV Golfer gets candid about The Open 2025 role after close save at LIV Dallas

The Open Championship will be played at the Royal Portrush from July 17 to 20. This Major championship will feature some of the biggest names in golf, like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau, to name a few.

Among all these names, another veteran golfer has now confirmed his spot at The Open. The veteran golfer in question is Sergio Garcia. After finding a place in the Top-five of LIV Golf's Individual Standings after the event in Dallas, Garcia has now earned an exemption into the last Major of the year.

When asked how he felt about the fact that he would soon play at Royal Portrush, Garcia said (via ASAP Sport):

"Well, I want to make sure that it is true"

When it was confirmed that he had qualified for The Open, Sergio Garcia elaborated:

"It's going to be my second time playing at Royal Portrush, and it's obviously nice. It's one of the goals that you have at the beginning of the year, to try to play as many majors as you can with the limitations that we get. I didn't help myself very much the last three months, but I'm glad that I got enough work done in the first third of the year, I guess, in the first part of the season. I'm excited about it, and hopefully I'll play well."

You can check a post from Fireballs GC about Sergio Garcia qualifying for The Open below:

Sergio Garcia, who has a net worth of $46 million (per Forbes) tied for 25th place at LIV Golf Dallas. However, as mentioned above, his overall standing in LIV Golf's Individual Leaderboard helped him secure a place in The Open.

How much did Sergio Garcia, who qualified for The Open, earn at LIV Golf Dallas?

The 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event had a total purse of $25,000,000. While the largest share of this purse went to the tournament winner, Patrick Reed ($4,000,000), Sergio Garcia earned $180,000. Here is a detailed look at the payout at LIV Golf Dallas:

1. Patrick Reed (-6): $4,000,000

T2. Louis Oosthuizen (-6): $1,583,333

T2. Jinichiro Kozuma (-6): $1,583,333

T2. Paul Casey (-6): $1,583,333

T5. Harold Varner III (-5): $656,250

T5. Tom McKibbin (-5): $656,250

T5. Charles Howell III (-5): $656,250

T5. Tyrrell Hatton (-5): $656,250

T9. Cameron Tringale (-4): $423,750

T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-4): $423,750

T11. Jon Rahm (-3): $370,000

T11. Anirban Lahiri (-3): $370,000

T13. Dustin Johnson (-2): $320,000

T13. Cameron Smith (-2): $320,000

T13. David Puig (-2): $320,000

T16. Sebastián Muñoz (-1): $277,500

T16. Abraham Ancer (-1): $277,500

T18. Martin Kaymer (E): $250,000

T18. Dean Burmester (E): $250,000

T18. Richard Bland (E): $250,000

T21. Charl Schwartzel (+1): $225,000

T21. Ben Campbell (+1): $225,000

T23. Branden Grace (+2): $205,000

T23. Joaquín Niemann (+2): $205,000

T25. Sergio Garcia (+3): $180,000

T25. Anthony Kim (+3): $180,000

T25. Sam Horsfield (+3): $180,000

T25. Lee Westwood (+3): $180,000

T25. Henrik Stenson (+3): $180,000

T25. Marc Leishman (+3): $180,000

T25. Brendan Steele (+3): $180,000

32. Adrian Meronk (+4): $160,000

T33. Max Lee (+5): $152,500

T33. Talor Gooch (+5): $152,500

T35. Thomas Pieters (+6): $146,500

T35. Graeme McDowell (+6): $146,500

T37. Bubba Watson (+7): $140,333

T37. Maximilian Rottluff (+7): $140,333

T37. Caleb Surratt (+7): $140,333

T40. Yubin Jang (+8): $134,333

T40. Andy Ogletree (+8): $134,333

T40. Danny Lee (+8): $134,333

T40. Carlos Ortiz (+8): $134,333

T40. Jason Kokrak (+8): $134,333

T40. Lucas Herbert (+8): $134,333

T46. Matt Jones (+9): $124,000

T46. Kevin Na (+9): $124,000

48. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (+10): $120,000

49. Phil Mickelson (+11): $60,000

50. Ollie Schniederjans (+12): $60,000

51. Ian Poulter (+14): $60,000

52. Peter Uihlein (+14): $50,000

53. Mito Pereira (+15): $50,000

