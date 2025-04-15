5 best performing LIV Golfers at the 2025 Masters ft. Bryson DeChambeau

The 2025 Masters wrapped up with its fourth and final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 13. Rory McIlroy, who was one of the favorites to win the green jacket, secured victory at the event. He defeated Justin Rose by a birdie in the playoffs to finally win his first Masters title.

12 LIV Golfers also competed at the event. Five LIV golfers failed to make the cut, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith. However, some LIV players not only made the cut but also contended for the green jacket throughout the four rounds of the tournament.

Let's take a look at the five best-performing LIV golfers at the 2025 Masters:

5 best performing LIV Golfers at the 2025 Masters

#1 Patrick Reed (3rd place)

The best performing LIV Golfer at Augusta National this year was Patrick Reed. He finished third with an aggregate score of 9-under, two shots shy of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

The 2018 Masters champion started with decent scores of 71 and 70 in the first two rounds. He had a strong finish at the tournament with scores of 69 and 69 in the final two rounds. He scored four straight birdies on the front nine of the final round and an eagle on the 17th hole.

#2 Bryson DeChambeau (Tied for fifth)

The other top performer and contender at the 2025 Masters from LIV Golf was Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau was just two shots behind Rory McIlroy entering the final round. He even took a one-shot lead after his birdie on the second hole.

However, everything went south for the 2024 US Open champion after two straight bogeys on the 3rd and 4th holes, followed by a double bogey on the par-4 11th. He finished the tournament with a score of 7-under and tied for fifth. This was his second consecutive top-10 finish at the Masters.

#3 Jon Rahm (Tied for 14th)

Jon Rahm, the 2024 LIV Golf champion, tied for 14th at the 89th edition of the Masters. He started with underwhelming rounds of 75 and 71 in the first two rounds, and barely made the cut. He had a decent finish with rounds of 70 and 69, finishing at 3-under.

He didn't contend for the title, but extended Spain's streak of at least one golfer from the country making the cut every year since 1985.

#4 Tyrrell Hatton (Tied for 14th)

Tyrrell Hatton was among the top LIV contenders after the first two rounds, where he posted scores of 69 and 70. However, his third round of 75 dented his chances of a higher finish. He scored 71 in the final round, tying for 14th, with a score of 3-under.

He finished one stroke shy of securing an automatic invitation for the following year. The top 12 finishers and ties have secured an automatic invitation to the 2026 Masters.

#5 Joaquin Niemann: T29

Joaquin Niemann came to the tournament after winning two LIV titles at Adelaide and Singapore. However, he narrowly made the cut after rounds of 72 and 74 at Augusta National. He finished with rounds of 70 and 72, and tied for 29th place.

