5 best and worst performers at the 2023 Solheim Cup ft. Carlota Ciganda and Rose Zhang

The 2023 Solheim Cup ended in a tie, with Team Europe making a remarkable comeback in the latter stages of the singles round on Sunday, September 24. As a result, the hosts retained the Solheim Cup title.

In Team Europe's successful defense of the Solheim Cup, Carlota Ciganda played the most crucial part as she won all four of her matches, making her the only player in both teams to achieve this feat.

On the other hand, Celine Boutier had a nightmare of a tournament as she failed to earn even half a point for her team and lost all three of her matches.

Here in this article, we will delve into the five top performers and the five worst performers of the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Five top and worst performers at the 2023 Solheim Cup

Best Performers

#1 Carlota Ciganda

Not only did Carlota Ciganda win all four of her matches, but most importantly, she secured a much-needed 2-and-1 win for Nelly Korda in the 11th match of the Sunday singles when Europe and the US were tied at 13 points each, and the US still had a chance to claim the event.

Ciganda played two fourballs, both with Linn Grant. In the first fourball, they defeated Angel Yin and Ally Ewing by 4-and-2, followed by a 2-and-1 victory over Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu on Saturday. In the Saturday morning foursome, she paired with Emily Pederson to beat Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho by 2-and-1.

#2 Megan Khang

Khang was the highest scorer for the US team and remained undefeated throughout the Solheim Cup. She won three of her matches and tied the lone four-ball match she played.

#3 Leona Maguire

Maguire played five matches and secured victories in three of them. One win came in the singles, and two came in the four balls. However, she failed to win both of her foursome matches.

#4 Linn Grant

Linn Grant contributed three points in five of her matches. She won both of her four-ball matches but lost the singles match. She lost the first of her foursomes but won the second foursome.

#5 Cheyenne Knight

Knight was the second-best player for the American team and helped them earn 2.5 points. She played three matches, winning her foursome and fourball matches, and halving the singles match.

Worst Performers

#1 Céline Boutier

While Europe had the best performer of the 2023 Solheim Cup in Ciganda, it also had the worst performer of the week in Céline Boutier. Boutier failed to earn even half a point in three of the matches she played. She lost her singles match and also lost both of the foursomes.

#2 Rose Zhang

The LPGA Tour rookie had set the golf circuit on fire with her remarkable debut as a pro at the Mizuho Americas Open. However, her Solheim Cup debut went the opposite, as she could earn just half a point in three of her matches.

Zhang lost her singles match and was winless in the two fourballs, although she secured a draw in one of the fourballs.

#3 Jennifer Kupcho

Kupcho lost her singles match and her foursome match, but was able to secure a draw in the four-ball.

#4 Gemma Dryburgh

Dryburgh was another golfer who couldn't secure a win in the tournament. She played two matches and halved both of them to earn one point.

#5 Lilia Vu

For someone as experienced as Lilia Vu, the Solheim Cup 2023 was completely underwhelming. She played four matches, losing her singles and foursome matches to end up with ties in both fourball matches.