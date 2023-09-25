Rafael Nadal extended his wishes to Team Europe as they retained the Solheim Cup title on the back of Spaniard golfer Carlota Ciganda's valiant efforts in the final showdown against Team USA.

The Solheim Cup is organized every two years. Women golfers from Europe and the USA fight for the coveted title over three days. Team Europe won the title in the year 2021, so all they required was a tie to take the trophy home in 2023.

The teams were deadlocked at 8-8 going into the final day at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Malaga, Spain. Home-favorite Ciganda outperformed Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Nelly Korda to put her team in a favorable position.

But Team USA was equal to the task as Lexi Thompson defeated Denmark's Emily Pederson in the last singles contest of the day to tie the match 14-14. The result ensured Team Europe held the trophy once again.

"I am so happy to do this for Suzann and Spain. I am so proud. I love my team, I love Europe, I love Spain, I love Solheim Cup. I am so happy," Carlota Ciganda said after the match.

Rafael Nadal, an ardent supporter of golf, took to social media to congratulate Team Europe on their success.

"Congrats Europe. Amazing win! Grande @carlotagolf," he wrote.

"Rafael Nadal has a lot of strange routines, even in golf" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud greets Rafael Nadal.

Casper Ruud stated that Rafael Nadal's strange routines were not confined to his serves on a tennis court. Ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon, Ruud and Taylor Fritz spent a day out with Britain's Luke Donald on a golf course.

The tennis stars took golfing lessons from former World No. 1 Donald on Marco Simone Golf course in Rome, Italy. During the conversation, Ruud recalled the time he went golfing with the 22-time Grand Slam champion. He trash-talked the Spaniard by terming his swing "awful".

"I played with Rafa twice and he shot under par both of them. If he watches this, I'm just going to take sh*t from him because his swing is awful, it looks so bad but he makes it work somehow," he said.

The Norwegian added the Spaniard follows unusual mannerisms while playing golf, which are reminiscent of his long serve routines in tennis.

"He has a lot of strange routines, even in golf," Ruud said.

Nadal is currently recovering from a hip injury and is believed to stay out of action for the remainder of the 2023 season.

