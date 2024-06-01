5 big-name golfers who missed the cut at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open ft. Cameron Young

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is currently underway at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox ended day 2 in joint lead, with an overall score of -10.

The likes of Joel Dahmen, Mackenzie Hughes and Sean O'Hair find themselves at the top of the leaderboard and in contention to win the event. The top 70 players and ties made the cut at the RBC Canadian Open this weekend.

The course was a tough one for golfers to navigate, and the cut for the event stood at par after two rounds of play. The likes of Cameron Young and Zach Johnson however, failed to make the cut for the event.

Listed below are five big-name golfers who missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

5 golfers that missed the cut at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

1. Cameron Young

Cameron Young failed to make the cut at the RBC Canadian Open by just one stroke, after shooting a 2 over par 72 during the second round of the tournament. After starting from the back nine, a double bogey on the seventh hole during the second round dashed his chances of finishing inside the cutline this weekend.

This is the first tournament this year that Cameron Young has missed the cut for.

2. Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson finished his tournament with a score of +2, failing to make the cut into the weekend. His second round of par was not enough to salvage his first round, where he shot a 2 over par 72.

He ended up missing the cut for the event, which has added on to a forgettable season so far for the 2023 US Team Ryder Cup captain.

3. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala had a disastrous first round at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, shooting a 4 over par 74. With double bogeys on the 14th and 15th hole consecutively, Theegala's chances of making the cut looked slim.

The second round did not see much improvement either, as he finished Friday with a score of 1 over par 71. His overall score was a +5, which stood well above the cutline for the event.

4. Nick Taylor

Playing on his home ground, the crowd was rooting for Nick Taylor to make the cut going into the weekend. However, the golfer shot both his rounds over par, carding a 72 in the first round and a 71 in the second round.

With a final score of +3, Taylor missed the cut for the second tournament in a row.

5. Alex Noren

Alex Noren was cited as one of the golfers to watch out for going into the Canadian Open. However, the Swedish golfer's campaign fell short this weekend after he carded a final score of +2.

Noren maintained his score at par at the end of the first round of the event. However, after scoring a 2 over 72 during the second round, his hopes of making the cut were dashed.