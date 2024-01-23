5 big-name players to watch at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines

The PGA Tour now moves to San Diego, California, this week for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, which will be played from Wednesday, January 24 to Saturday, January 27 at Torrey Pines.

The Farmers Insurance Open will be a regular 156-player field featuring the likes of Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, and defending champion Wyndham Clark.

In this article, we will look at five big names competing at Torrey Pines this week.

Five top players competing at Farmers Insurance Open this week

1) Xander Scauffele

Xander Scuaffele during the The American Express Final Round

Xander Schauffele is the highest-ranked player in action this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. In eight previous starts here, h recorded three top 25s, including a T2 finish three years ago.

This season, the world No. 5 golfer has made two starts and recorded top-ten finishes in both. The local boy will be looking to make a memorable outing at Torrey Pines.

2) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay will make his return to Torrey Pines for the first time in five years

World No. 6 Patrick Cantlay is making a return to the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time since 2018, when he finished T51.

After winning two titles and finishing second in the other three, Canlay had a comparatively underwhelming season last year. He remained winless in 2023 but finished runner-up in two.

3) Max Homa

Max Homa celebrates with the trophy after winning the Farmers Insurance Open 2023

Defending champion Max Homa is the second-highest player competing this week. Last year, he registered his sixth title on the PGA Tour after beating Keegan Bradley by two strokes. This win came for him after missing cuts in four of the previous six starts at Torrey Pines.

Last season, the World No. 7 golfer also won the Nedbank Golf Challenge, his debut title on the DP World Tour. Earlier this month, he finished T14 at the Sentry, his most recent appearance.

4) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa at the The Sentry 2024

Collin Morikawa has appeared only twice at Torrey Pines and finished solo third last year. He had a good last season with seven top-ten finishes, including a win at the end of the season at the Zozo Championship.

Earlier this month, the World No. 12 golfer started the 2024 season with a T5 finish at the Sentry

5) Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley finished runner-up last year at the Farmers Insurance Open

Keegan Bradley won two titles last season and came close to winning at Torrey Pines. He has a good record here, as he has missed just two cuts in 12 starts and has made three top-ten finishes.

A couple of weeks ago, the World No. 14 golfer fell short at the Sony Open in a playoff.