5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational ft. Viktor Hovland

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, a cut was imposed that saw the top 50 players and ties and any player within 10 strokes of the leader make the cut. A tough round at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on Friday saw the top 46 players and ties make it through to the weekend.

The cut at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational was at 4 over par. While 7 players managed to make it into the final two rounds by a stroke, there were three players that carded in a 36-hole score of 5 over par to miss by only one shot.

Here's a look at five of the PGA Tour's biggest names that failed to make the cut at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via PGA Tour):

#1. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image via Getty)

Viktor Hovland failed to make the cut at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational by one stroke. The Ryder Cup star carded in an opening round score of 5 over par 77. Friday's round saw the European golfer struggle with putting on the Bay Hill Club and Lodge's tricky greens.

He carded in two double bogeys on the 3rd and 11th holes. However, Hovland combated them by carding in five bogeys to total even par 72 for the day. Despite bettering his score on the second day, it was not enough to earn him a spot for the weekend.

#2. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 (Image via Getty)

Sahith Theegala had a tough time during the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Having carded in a 6 over par 78 score on Thursday, he had to put up a strong fight on Friday to make the cut.

The American golfer got off to a consistent start on the front nine, with two birdies and one bogey recorded. However, the pressure soon got to Theegala as he carded in back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes. He carded in an even par 72 on Friday to miss the cut by two strokes.

#3. Max Homa

Max Homa, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image via Getty)

Max Homa was nearly at the bottom of the leaderboard after carding in a 9 over par 81 score for the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Faced with immense pressure, he tried his best on Friday and carded in a 2 under par 70 round, missing the cut by 3 strokes.

Having made six appearances on the PGA Tour so far this year, the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational marks Max Homa's third consecutive missed cut. He missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational.

#4. Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee, WM Phoenix Open (Image via Getty)

Min Woo Lee missed the cut at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational by three strokes. The Australian golfer opened up the tournament with a six over par 78. He began the second round with some of his best golf but crumbled under pressure on the back nine.

The PGA Tour rising star was two under par through 14 holes. However, Min Woo Lee went on to card in two double-bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes to miss the cut.

#5. Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image via Getty)

Akshay Bhatia missed the cut by four strokes at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 23-year-old carded in an opening round of 7 over par 79 on Thursday.

Friday's round saw the American golfer card in a double bogey 5 on the par 3 second hole. However, he was unfazed by the setback and went on to record four birdies in the next 8 holes. The back nine saw Bhatia post a double bogey 6 on the 11th hole and a bogey on the 16th hole.

