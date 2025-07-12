5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 ISCO Championship ft. Adam Hadwin & Seamus Power

The 2025 ISCO Championship is underway at Hurstbourne Country Club in Kentucky. Following the conclusion of the tournament’s second round, the cut line was set at 1-over, and several notable golfers failed to make the cut.

The ISCO Championship made its debut in 2015 and is an alternative event to the Genesis Scottish Open. Last year, Harry Hall won the tournament after winning a five-for-one playoff. This year, Hall is not competing in the tournament, and Chan Kim has taken an early lead with an 11-under.

After the cut line for this year’s tournament was set at 1-over, the 156-player field was reduced to 68 players. Some golfers who failed to make the cut include Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power, and Carson Young.

Let’s discuss five players who did not make it to the third round at the ISCO Championship.

5 players who missed the cut at the 2025 ISCO Championship

#1 Adam Hadwin

One-time PGA Tour winner Adam Hadwin was chasing his second win since 2017 at the 2025 ISCO Championship. He scored 2-over 71 after two rounds and narrowly missed the cut line by one stroke.

Hadwin has had an average run on the PGA Tour this season. He has made 20 PGA Tour starts and has made the cut in 13 events, with two top-25 finishes. His best performance so far is a T9 finish from the WM Phoenix Open.

#2 Seamus Power

Two-time PGA Tour winner Seamus Power won the 2021 Barbasol Championship and the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He made his 18th PGA Tour start of the season at Hurstbourne Country Club but will not be in the field this weekend after scoring 7-over 147.

Power kicked off his round at the tournament with only one birdie across 18 holes to card 4-over. On day two, he scored 4-over after shooting another lone birdie and four bogeys.

#3 Carson Young

Fresh off a T5 finish from the recently concluded John Deere Classic, Carson Young missed the cut at the ISCO Championship by six strokes. He struggled through his first two rounds at the Hurstbourne Country Club, carding 73 on day one and 74 on day two.

Young has had a generally poor season this year, with eight missed cuts and only two top-10 finishes. Still yet to claim his maiden PGA Tour win, his second-best result of the season is T10, which was at the Puerto Rico Open.

#4 John Pak

Last year, John Pak won the Compliance Solutions Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. This year, he has not been able to secure one top-15 finish, with his best result being a tie for 17th place at the Mexico Open.

Pak carded 78 in his first round at the ISCO Championship and 70 in his second round. On day two, he shot three birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey, bringing his total score to 8-over 148.

#5 Brandon Wu

Brandon Wu is still chasing his maiden PGA Tour title since turning pro in 2019. Last year, he competed in the ISCO Championship and tied for 10th, which marked his only top-10 finish of the season.

Wu shot 14-over 154 at Hurstbourne Country Club this year and landed two spots away from the bottom of the leaderboard. He missed the cut line by 13 strokes.

