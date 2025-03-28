Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica gives hilarious take on the sprinkler incident at the Valspar Championship 2025

Adam Hadwin's wife, Jessica, took to X to make a joke about her husband's viral sprinkler incident at the Valspar Championship 2025. The viral video from Hadwin's second round last Friday was reposted by NUCLR GOLF on X and currently has 3.1 million views on X.

Ad

In the video, Hadwin slammed his club into the ground in frustration and inadvertently damaged a sprinkler, causing it to go off and water to spew everywhere.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Friday, the Director of Agronomy at Innisbrook Resort, Ryan Stewart, which hosts the Valspar Championship, posted on X thanking the Hadwins for buying the staff lunch and paying to fix the damaged sprinkler head.

"A big thank you to Adam Hadwin @jessicahadwin for paying for that sprinkler head and buying our staff lunch. That was a great touch and our staff loved it. Thank you again," Stewart's X post read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jessica Hadwin replied to Stewart's post.

"Next we will make amends with that sprinkler (smirk emoji)," Jessica Hadwin's response read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hadwin faced an abundance of both ridicule and criticism over the incident. He ultimately missed the cut at the Valspar Championship, which was his second missed cut in a row. He missed the cut the week prior at The Players Championship as well.

Adam Hadwin aims to turn things around after a tough finish to 2024 season

Adam Hadwin at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 (via Getty)

Adam Hadwin is still searching for his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Valspar Championship, which remains his only career win on the PGA Tour. Hadwin had a very strong 2023 season, even losing in a playoff to Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That loss to Fowler was one of four top 10 finishes by Hadwin in 2023.

Ad

Hadwin got off to a hot start in 2024, but struggled towards the end of the year. Last January, Hadwin finished tied for sixth at The American Express. He had another good showing at The Genesis Invitational, finishing tied for fourth place. He again played well at the Valspar Championship in March, finishing tied for fifth place.

Hadwin's last top 10 finish on the PGA Tour in 2024 came at the Memorial Tournament in June, hosted by Jack Nicklaus. He finished in solo third place at the event, four shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

In 2025, Hadwin has had an up and down season. The Canadian had played in nine PGA Tour events heading into this week's Texas Children's Houston Open, having made the cut at five of them.

Hadwin's best performance of the year came at the WM Phoenix Open, in which he finished tied for ninth place. Hadwin seems to be on pace to make the cut this week at the Houston Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback