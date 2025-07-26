The 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open kicked off on Thursday at Dundonald Links, Gailes. Following the conclusion of the second round, several notable names failed to make the cut, including six-time LET winner Maja Stark two-time LPGA Tour winner Ayaka Furue.

Established in 1986, the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open was played on the Ladies European Tour until it became co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour in 2017. Lauren Coughlin claimed the title last year and is also one of the top contenders in the field this year.

Let’s discuss five golfers who, unlike Coughlin, will not tee off at Dundonald Links on moving day.

5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open

#1 Maja Stark

Maja Stark was chasing her third LPGA Tour title at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. She struggled at Dundonald Links and scored 6-over after two rounds, missing the cut by five strokes.

Just last month, Stark won the U.S. Women’s Open, which marked her first major championship victory. A six-time LET winner, she has made the cut in seven tournaments this year, with two top-10 finishes.

#2 Yealimi Noh

23-year-old Yealimi Noh won the Founders Cup earlier this year, marking her maiden LPGA Tour title. Still chasing a second win on the circuit, she has had four top-10 finishes this year and has made the cut in nine out of 13 LPGA Tour starts.

Noh shot three bogeys, a double bogey, and three birdies in her second round at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. She carded a total of 4-over after two rounds and won’t be in the field on moving day.

#3 Grace Kim

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Grace Kim won the Evian Championship this year. She kicked off her first round at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open with three bogeys and two birdies to card 1-over in the round.

On day two, Kim’s game got tanked with five consecutive bogeys. She scored a total of 5-over across 36 holes and missed the cut.

#4 Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue was chasing her second LPGA Tour title at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, but missed the cut. She scored 1-under in her first round after shooting two bogeys and three birdies.

Furue was unable to make a single birdie during her second round at Dundonald Links. She scored 3-over in the tournament, two strokes shy of the cut line.

#5 Yan Liu

27-year old Yan Liu made her LPGA Tour debut in 2023 and has yet to claim her maiden title on the circuit. She has had an average season this year, with two top-10 results in 14 LPGA Tour starts.

On day two at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Liu had a rollercoaster round and shot four bogeys and three birdies. She also fired an eagle and a double bogey in the same round and carded a total of 2-over across 36 holes, missing the cut by one stroke.

