5 big names who missed the cut at The Players Championship 2025 ft. Hideki Matsuyama

The second round of the 2025 Players Championship has come to an end. Despite a tough battle at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course, nearly half the field will head home early after missing the cut by a mere few strokes.

The 2025 Players Championship saw the cut line imposed at 1 under par. The top 65 players and ties made it through to the weekend while 71 players missed the cut. Interestingly, there were nine golfers who missed the cut by one stroke.

Several of golf's biggest names, including PGA Tour winners like Hideki Matsuyama missed out on earning a slice of the Players Championship's whopping $25 million purse prize. Here's a look at five golfers that missed the cut at this week's Signature Event (via PGA Tour):

#1. Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama, THE PLAYERS Championship (Image via Imagn)

Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut at the 2025 Players Championship by one stroke. The Japanese golfer got off to a rocky start at the event, having carded in a 2 over par 74 round on Thursday.

Friday's round saw the former Masters winner put up a better performance. Matusyama carded in a one under par 35 score for the front nine. He followed it up with the same score on the back nine to total 2 under par 70 for the day. Despite bettering his score, he missed out on his chance to win his maiden Players Championship title.

#2. Justin Rose

Justin Rose, THE PLAYERS Championship (Image via Imagn)

Justin Rose carded in an even par score for two rounds at the Players Championship. The Englishman missed the cut by one stroke.

He started up the tournament with a 1 under par 71 score on Thursday. However, the Ryder Cup star struggled on the back nine of the second round with missed putts leading to more bogeys. Rose carded in three bogeys in the second 9 holes. Despite recording two birdies, including one on the last hole, they were not enough to move him inside the cut line.

#3. Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg, THE PLAYERS Championship (Image via Imagn)

Ludvig Aberg has missed his first cut of the PGA Tour's 2025 season. The Swedish golfer carded in a 1 under par 71 score on Thursday. While he carded in a bogey free round on Friday, his scorecard for the day saw three double bogeys recorded.

He carded in a 3 over par 75 round to miss the cut by four strokes. The Players Championship has seen Aberg's worst performance this season. Notably, he won the 2025 Genesis Invitational less than a month ago.

#4. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland, THE PLAYERS Championship (Image via Imagn)

Viktor Hovland missed his second consecutive cut on the PGA Tour after last month's Genesis Invitational. The Norwegian golfer had a rough start at the 2025 Players Championship, with an opening score of 8 over par 80.

However, Friday's round saw the PGA Tour sensation card in an incredible 4 under par 68 round. Despite the stellar performance, Hovland missed the cut at the Players Championship by five strokes.

#5. Max Homa

Max Homa, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty)

Max Homa struggled to perform on the front nine of the 2025 Players Championship's opening round. The American golfer carded in two double bogeys and two bogeys on the half to end the day with a 7 over par 79 score.

He began the second round off the back nine with a 1 over par 37 score for 9 holes. The last leg of the day saw Max Homa put up a more consistent performance with seven pars and two birdies. He totalled 6 over par for 36 holes, eventually missing the cut by 7 strokes.

