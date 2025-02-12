5 big names missing from the 2025 Genesis Invitational ft. Tiger Woods

The long-awaited Genesis Invitational will begin at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California on Thursday, February 13. The third signature event on the PGA Tour schedule was moved from its traditional home, Riviera Country Club, due to the recent Los Angeles fires.

The Genesis Invitational is a limited-field event with 72 players competing for a total prize of $20 million. The winner will receive $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.

While the competition remains star-studded this year, several top players will not tee off on Torrey Pines greens on Thursday. On that note, let's see five big-named golfers who will miss the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

#1 Tiger Woods

Fifteen-time Major Championship winner Tiger Woods was supposed to participate at the Genesis Invitational, not just as the host, but also as a player. However, the golf legend took to Instagram to announce his withdrawal from the event following the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods.

Trending

Woods said that although he planned to tee off at Torrey Pines, he is still processing the loss of his mother and is just not ready yet.

"I planned to tee off this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my mom would’ve wanted, but I’m still processing her loss,” he said via Instagram.

The Genesis Invitational would’ve been Tiger Woods’ first start on the PGA Tour this year.

#2 Xander Schauffele

Two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele will also not participate in the third signature event of the year due to a rib injury. He suffered an acute intercostal strain on his right side during a pre-season workout late last year and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

The American pro golfer and World No. 2 has missed all the PGA Tour games this year except The Sentry, where he finished at T30.

#3 Nicolai Hojgaard

Danish professional golfer Nicolai Hojgaard will also be absent from the field after being unqualified and missing out on a spot in the limited-field event. In 2024, Hojgaard had five top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour and was runner-up in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

The 23-year-old golfer also received invitations to the Masters in April. He last competed in the WM Phoenix Open alongside his twin brother Rasmus Hojgaard and finished the game at T36.

#4 Chris Kirk

Like Tiger Woods, Chris Kirk also withdrew from the Genesis Invitational. Mark Hubbard will replace the three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner in the field.

Kirk was also absent at last year’s event because he missed the cut, finishing at four over par.

#5 Jhonattan Vegas

Jhonattan Vegas, 40, will not tee off at Torrey Pines because he missed out on qualification. In January, he participated in the first signature event of the year, The Sentry, where he finished at T4. However, the Venezuelan professional golfer did not make the cut for the Genesis Invitational.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback