5 big names missing from the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 field feat. Rory McIlroy

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is set to kick off on Thursday, May 22, at Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas. While World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler will be in the field, World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy will be absent from the field, and so will several other notable names.

The Charles Schwab Challenge was established 79 years ago. Last year, American golfer Davis Riley won the tournament with 14-under 266, and this year he will return and attempt to defend his title.

Some of the names expected to miss the Charles Schwab Challenge this year include Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, and Zach Johnson.

Let’s discuss them briefly:

5 names absent from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

#1 Rory McIlroy

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy had a disappointing showing at the recently concluded PGA Championship. He struggled to make the cut and finished the tournament with three-over 287, landing at T47 in a tie with Cameron Young and Robert MacIntyre.

McIlroy’s performance at Quail Hollow Club marks his worst performance this year, as he has only bagged top-20 finishes since the year started. He will be absent from the Charles Schwab Challenge field and is expected to tee off next in the RBC Canadian Open on June 5.

#2 Will Zalatoris

One-time PGA Tour winner Will Zalatoris missed the cut in the 2025 PGA Championship and the Masters Tournament. He will be absent from the field at Colonial Country Club as he withdrew from the tournament ahead of the first round. He will be replaced by Dylan Wu.

Notably, Zalatoris’ best showing on the PGA Tour this year was at the American Express, where he placed T12 after scoring 17-under 271. He also competed in the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour and finished at T18.

#3 Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson finished at T8 in the Masters Tournament, but was absent from the PGA Championship. He also withdrew from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge and will be replaced by Camilo Villegas.

Johnson has won 12 PGA Tour events and two on the European Tour. He also has two major championship titles— the 2007 Masters Tournament and the 2015 Open Championship.

#4 Rasmus Hojgaard

Danish golfer Rasmus Hojgaard finished at T67 in the 2025 PGA Championship. He also competed in the 2025 Masters, where he placed T32. He announced his withdrawal from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field on Friday, May 16.

Rasmus is yet to secure his maiden PGA Tour title but has won five events on the European Tour and one on the Asian Tour. He will be replaced by William Mouw at Colonial Country Club this week.

#5 Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus’ twin brother, also withdrew from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field on Sunday, May 18. He will be replaced by Akshay Bhatia in the field.

Nicolai has won three events on the European Tour but is yet to lift a trophy on the PGA Tour. His best result this year is an eighth-place finish from the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He missed the cut at the Masters Tournament and finished at T41 in the PGA Championship.

