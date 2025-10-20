5 golfers who underperformed their odds at the DP World India Championship 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

The DP World India Championship concluded on October 19 at Delhi Golf Club, with Tommy Fleetwood standing tall as the winner. It was one of Fleetwood's most significant wins, and he even celebrated it with his family. While the golfer performed just as his odds, some of the other most well-known names failed to meet expectations.

Here's a look at five players who had strong form and hype going into the DP World India Championship, but they underperformed.

5 golfers who underperformed their odds at the DP World India Championship

#5 John Parry

Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

John Parry has been one of the most consistent performing golfers this season. On top of his form, he has also secured a win at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, which was hosted by Mont Choisy Le Golf. While he had odds of +3500 to win the DP World India Championship, Parry's game fell flat, and he did not even reach the tournament cut.

The golfer finished the event with a total score of +2 after 36 holes at Delhi Golf Club.

#4 Angel Ayora

DP India Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

This season, Angel Ayora's form has been nothing short of erratic. He is still looking for his first win this season and is heading to the DP World India Championship with odds of +2800. While there was high anticipation for Ayora to win the tournament, things did not go his way. After 36 holes, he missed the cut and finished tied for 67th place with a total score of 1 over par.

#3 Brian Harman

PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Brian Harman had one of the most significant setbacks during the DP World India Championship. Following Round 3, he was tied for fourth place and in position to win the entire event. Unfortunately, his last round fell absolutely flat, and he finished at 2 over par, dropping 22 positions.

Walking into the event, he had odds of +1800, but his final results were radically contrary. Harman finished with a total score of 11 under par, tied for 26th place.

#2 Ben Griffin

DP India Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Ben Griffin was considered the third-best bet to win the 2025 DP World India Championship, behind only Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy. Griffin had odds of +1000; however, his performance did not match this expectation. The golfer finished his campaign at the Delhi Golf Club with a total score of 9 under par, tied for 32nd place.

#1 Rory McIlroy

DP India Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy was considered the favorite to win the tournament at Delhi Golf Club. The World No. 2 had +450 odds and was expected to be one of the best performers at the event. Unfortunately, McIlroy was unable to perform to his full potential in the event, finishing with a total score of 11 under par and tied for 26th place.

