Ben Griffin attends Diwali party in Delhi during the 2025 DPWT India Championship

Ben Griffin added a touch of local flavor to his week in India by attending the DP World Tour’s Diwali party in New Delhi. The American golfer, who is competing in the inaugural DP World India Championship joined fellow players for the festive event hosted by the Tour.A video shared by the DP World Tour showed Griffin arriving at the venue with his fiancée Dana Myeroff. Griffin wore a white kurta with an embroidered jacket while Myeroff opted for a traditional lehenga. The post was captioned:“Ben Griffin has arrived at DP World’s Diwali party 🇮🇳 #DPWIC” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGriffin also embraced local life off the course, taking an auto-rickshaw ride to the Delhi Golf Club ahead of his second-round tee time on Friday.On the course, Griffin has started strong. He opened the tournament with a 68, featuring five birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle, and followed it up with another 68 on Friday. Sitting at 8-under par (136) after two rounds, he is tied for seventh, four shots off the lead.Ben Griffin marks his first tournament appearance since Ryder Cup debutBen Griffin’s week in India is also his first tournament since making his Ryder Cup debut for Team USA. The 29-year-old played two matches at Bethpage finishing 1-1-0 as the U.S. narrowly lost 15-13 to Europe.“Going from a desk job to making my way back to the PGA Tour has been an incredible journey, and this year it’s been kind of a breakthrough year for me,” Griffin said after being named one of Keegan Bradley’s captain’s picks.“I’ve just been working really hard and believing in myself, and I’m just really excited to be a part of this team and appreciate the belief from not only Keegan but also from the rest of the captains and other players that also believe in me, and I’m ready to work hard and fight for a lot of points at Bethpage.”Ben Griffin’s rise this season has been impressive. He began the year ranked 68th in the world, climbed to No. 11 and currently sits at No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Across 29 PGA Tour starts, he has recorded two wins, two runner-up finishes, eleven top-10s, and sixteen top-25s. His first victory came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 12 under par, followed by a dominant 28-under-par win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.While he narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Masters, being ranked 51st at the cutoff for exempt players, Griffin performed well in other majors. He tied for eighth at the PGA Championship with four under par and finished T10 at the U.S. Open at five over par, though he missed the cut at The Open Championship.