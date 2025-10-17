Tommy Fleetwood & Luke Donald pose in Indian attire as they attend DP World's Diwali party

Tommy Fleetwood and Luke Donald are among the global golfing icons who are competing in the inaugural DP World India Championship. Apart from showcasing their golfing skills on the golf course in New Delhi, the duo were recently captured at a party.

With the current tournament underway, DP World recently hosted a Diwali Party for the golfers and the fans to celebrate the Indian festival. Apart from Viktor Hovland rocking the celebratory event in Indian attire, Tommy Fleetwood and Donald had an eye-catching appearance as well.

Both golfers were dressed in traditional Indian attire. Donald sported a set of dark blue kurta, paired with an embroidered jacket. On the other hand, Fleetwood was dressed up in a black kurta and a white, patterned jacket. His son was wearing the same dress.

In a picture shared by the DP World Tour on X (previously Twitter), Tommy Fleetwood and his son could be seen posing for the media alongside Luke Donald. Take a look at the post here:

Fleetwood and Donald at the DP World Diwali Party / X: @DPWorldTour

Donald and Tommy Fleetwood’s India tour is going great so far. The 2025 European Ryder Cup captain and the seven-time DP World Tour winner have already made the cut. After two days of play in the DP World India Championship, Donald has secured a 36-hole total of 5-under. He currently sits in the 24th spot on the leaderboard.

On the other hand, Tommy Fleetwood is currently headlining the event. The golfer carded a flawless bogey-free round on Friday. Fleetwood secured a total of eight birdies, three on the front nine and the remaining five over the back nine. His total score after two rounds is 12 under par.

Tommy Fleetwood and Luke Donald shared their honest takes on playing in India

Donald is playing in India for the first time in his professional career. While talking to the media after coming to New Delhi, the English golfer shared his views regarding the country. In his statement, Luke Donald labeled India "wonderful" (as quoted by ASAP Text):

"...excited to be here in India for the first time. I've travelled around the world quite a lot with golf, but never been to India... it seemed like a great opportunity, a couple of weeks after the Ryder Cup, to come experience this wonderful country."

Tommy Fleetwood was similarly excited about the DP World India Championship. While talking to the media before this event, the golfer openly admitted his liking towards the country, it's people and the food. Fleetwood said (as quoted by talkSPORT):

"I can’t wait to get back to Delhi for the DP World India Championship. It’s such an amazing place - the people, the food, I’m looking forward to soaking it all in... I’m aiming to play some good golf and entertain the Indian fans at an important point in the season."

It's worth noting that this is not the first time for Fleetwood in India. Back in March 2016, the PGA Tour pro competed in the Hero Indian Open at Delhi Golf Club. After four rounds of play, Fleetwood ended his run in the 67th spot in the leaderboard with a 72-hole total of 3-over.

