Luke Donald drops 2-word reaction on landing in India for DP World India Championship

Luke Donald has touched down in New Delhi, India, for the DP World Tour’s 2025 India Championship. Upon arrival, he shared a picture on Instagram, indicating excitement and readiness for the tournament.

The DP World India Championship posted a picture of Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and several other top golfers posing at the Delhi Golf Club ahead of the tournament. Donald reposted the picture on his Instagram story with the caption:

“Made it! 🇮🇳”

In his next post, Donald reposted another picture of himself and other golfers set to tee off in the event as they posed next to the trophy. Brian Harman, Ben Griffin, and Viktor Hovland also made it to the cut.

Luke Donald shared that he was “excited” to be in India for the first time ever during a pre-tournament press conference. He called the tournament a “very unique sort of challenge" and said that he was looking forward to the showdown.

Luke Donald’s appearance in the DP World India Championship marks his first time competing on the DP World Tour since he teed off at the BMW PA Championship in September. Although he has won seven events on the European circuit, a win at the Delhi Golf Club would mark his first in 13 years.

“Humbling” - Luke Donald on being called the greatest Ryder Cup captain

It’s only been three weeks since Luke Donald led the European Ryder Cup team to victory at Bethpage Black Course. A reporter at Delhi Golf Club asked the five-time PGA Tour winner to share how it feels to hear people call him the “greatest captain of Europe,” and he said:

“Yeah, it's pretty humbling when someone says you're the greatest captain. Maybe it's a little bit of a reaction in the present moment, but I certainly -- I've given a lot to it.”

“I'm very happy with the results that came with it, but you need those 12 players. You need the back room teams. You need the vice captains. You need so many others to make that happen,” he added.

Luke Donald humbly said that he only played a “small role” in helping Europe qin the tournament for the second time in a row and couldn’t have done without the “amazing support” of his team.

The 45th Ryder Cup was held at Bethpage Black Course from September 26 - 28 and the tournament featured two 12-man teams. Luke Donald captained Team Europe for the second consecutive time and Keegan Bradley led Team USA.

Team Europe secured a decisive victory against Team USA with a two-point victory at 15 - 13. The achievment was particularly historic because it signified the first time the European players defeated the Americans on foreign soil since 2012. They’ve accomplished this feat five times, in 1987, 1995, 2004, and now, 2025.

